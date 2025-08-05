Lewis Hamilton: Could Ferrari driver retire earlier than expected following ‘useless’ Hungary GP assessment?

Lewis Hamilton's debut campaign with Ferrari plunged to new depths at the Hungarian Grand Prix as the seven-time world champion declared himself "useless" during his latest underwhelming weekend.

Hamilton reached the summer break of his first season in red by qualifying and finishing 12th at the Hungaroring, a circuit at which he holds a record eight victories and nine pole positions.

The 40-year-old's disappointing display at a track where he has enjoyed so much success was the latest evidence that he is just not gelling with a car that he has failed to put on the podium in 14 grands prix.

The best moment of Hamilton's season came when he took Sprint pole and victory at the second round in China, but it's largely been bleak in the full-length format. Hamilton trails team-mate Charles Leclerc 10-4 in qualifying and 11-2 in races, while the Monegasque has already scored five podiums this season.

Hamilton's Q2 exit on Saturday would have been extremely disappointing for him in its own right, but the fact Leclerc stunned the seemingly dominant McLarens to take pole clearly heightened the Brit's disgust with himself.

Asked in his post-session interview with Sky Sports F1 to explain his refrain of "every time" over the radio after being knocked out of qualifying, Hamilton said he was talking about himself rather than any issue with the car.

He then described himself as "useless" before suggesting that Ferrari should "probably change driver".

While Hamilton has often been self-critical in interviews, particularly in his final couple of seasons at Mercedes before joining Ferrari, it was shocking to see the sport's record win-holder publicly berate himself in such unambiguous terms.

The comments also led many in the paddock to question whether Hamilton might be considering ending his multi-year contract with Ferrari earlier than planned.

Why would Hamilton retire earlier than expected?

If you're a Hamilton fan worried that he is so despondent he might consider not coming back for the final 10 races of the season, starting with the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August, you can probably relax.

After Sunday's race in Hungary, he was asked about his immediate future and replied: "I look forward to coming back. Hopefully, I'll be back."

It seems highly unlikely that Hamilton wouldn't return to see out the rest of the season, but were it to continue in a similar manner, his desire to return in 2026 must be questioned.

When an athlete has experienced the rare heights 105-time race winner Hamilton has, making up the numbers by battling in the midfield is unlikely to be appealing.

His qualifying form is a major concern, with George Russell last season and Leclerc this season dominating him. His race pace has generally seemed far more competitive, but he's so often been out of position on the grid that it's made it to difficult to assess what he could do from a better starting spot.

Time catches up with every athlete - apart from Fernando Alonso, apparently - and if Hamilton truly believes he has become "useless", or at least that his powers have significantly deteriorated, it's hard to see why he would continue.

He has been successful in a huge array of ventures outside of the sport, with his movie production debut earlier this year on the F1-inspired blockbuster having gone very well.

Hamilton has many other passions, including not limited to philanthropy, fashion and music, which will undoubtedly keep him whenever he does hang up his helmet.

What would keep Hamilton going?

The first part is obvious. Hamilton is still chasing a record eighth Drivers' Championship, which would take him clear of Michael Schumacher.

In the words of his former Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, Hamilton has "unfinished business" stemming from the controversial circumstances in which he was denied an eighth title in 2021.

With his motivation not in doubt, the bigger question now is whether Hamilton still believes he can achieve that goal.

There are two factors that should ensure 'the GOAT' competes for at least one more full season in 2026.

First is the fact that he has been adjusting to a Ferrari that has hugely different characteristics to the Mercedes he had become used to over the previous 12 years.

In addition to having to learn the SF-25, there's also the fact it clearly has some issues. Leclerc was raging in the cockpit on Sunday as he went from contention for victory to finishing fourth as a result of what many believe was Ferrari having to lift the tyre pressure - and therefore the ride height of his car - mid race to avoid a potential disqualification for excessive plank wear.

If Hamilton had jumped in the all-conquering 2025 McLaren and was being clearly outperformed by Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri, that would be more concerning than his inability to handle the flawed Ferrari.

The crucial second element that will surely convince Hamilton to take one more crack at glory is that the SF-25 and the rest of the 2025 cars are soon to be forgotten, with radically different design regulations and a hugely significant engine change coming next year.

The total reset means there is potential for McLaren to be usurped as F1's dominant force, with the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes full of hope.

Some also believe that a move away from the ground-force cars F1 has been contested in since the last rule change at the end of 2021 could aid Hamilton, with the style of driving required to get the best out of those models potentially not suiting him.

Wolff: Hamilton shouldn't go anywhere

There are very few people - perhaps not even a person - in the paddock who can claim to know Hamilton as well as Wolff does.

Therefore, the Austrian's assessment of his friend and former colleague's state is perhaps the most intriguing available.

Speaking after Sunday's race in Hungary, he said: "Lewis has unfinished business in F1, in the same way that Mercedes underperformed over this last over this latest set of regulations since 2022, we kind of never got happy with ground effect cars.

"In the same way, maybe it's linked to driving style.

"He shouldn't go anywhere. Next year we have brand-new cars, completely different to drive new power units that need an intelligent way of managing the energy.

"That's absolutely on for Lewis. I hope he stays on for many more years, and certainly next year is going to be important one."

On whether the eighth title is still a reality for Hamilton, Wolff added: "If he has a car that gives him confidence in does what he wants, then yes.

"If he has a car that is not giving him the feedback that he wants, and that was the series of the past few years, and it seems to be in the Ferrari [it's] even worse, then no.

"But you ask me whether he has it, he definitely has it."

Whether it's the beginning of the end of the end, which may have started earlier than many realised, or a blip before a glorious finale, F1 fans must be sure to savour watching the all-time great in action while they still can.

