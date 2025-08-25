Dutch GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time, and how to watch or stream F1 race at Zandvoort on Sky Sports

The 2025 Formula 1 season resumes after the sport's summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.

Lando Norris won three of the final four races before the three-weekend pause to reduce his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri's Drivers' Championship lead to just nine points in what is becoming an increasingly intense title battle.

Norris will want to maintain his momentum and will be confident of doing so at a circuit where he won in superb style a year ago, silencing Max Verstappen's orange army of fans to hand Red Bull a rare 2024 drubbing.

While it remains to be seen if his Red Bull will have competitive pace, Verstappen will no doubt be giving his all in the party atmosphere his fans create on the Dutch coast.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the last lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix as McLaren team-mates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri battle it out for the top spot

Ferrari will also be hoping to intrude upon the battle between the McLarens, with the Italian team still searching for a first grand prix victory of the season.

Lewis Hamilton was left despondent by his qualifying form before the break, but will no doubt be revitalised as he resumes his quest for a first grand prix podium in red.

Dutch GP track - Zandvoort

Having returned to the F1 schedule in 2021 after a 25-year absence, the Dutch Grand Prix has become perhaps the biggest party event on the calendar.

Verstappen's loyal supporters flock to the track in their thousands as deafening electronic music thumps around the circuit and its surrounding street parties throughout the weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Davidson and Damon Hill take to their cycles to analyse the Zandvoort circuit

The track itself is highly popular with the drivers, who have described it as "old-school" and "pretty insane" since the sport returned there.

Sometimes tricky to appreciate on television are the circuit's remarkable undulations, with the track's stationing on sand dunes next to the North Sea coastline creating natural changes of height.

The best chance of overtaking has traditionally been at the wonderfully named first corner, Tarzan, with the wide bend creating potential openings.

Dutch GP weather in Zandvoort

The circuit's proximity to the sea makes the weather highly unpredictable, with Verstappen having to overcome a downpour to win the 2023 race.

This time around, the early forecast is showing storms throughout the weekend, which could certainly create some additional jeopardy.

Dutch GP dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule - practice, qualifying and race

Thursday August 28

2pm: Drivers' press conference

Friday August 29

9.05am: F1 Academy Practice 1

11am: Dutch Grand Prix Practice One (session starts at 11:30am)*

1.30pm: Team principals' press conference

2.45pm: Dutch Grand Prix Practice Two (session starts at 3pm)*

4.25pm: F1 Academy Practice 2

5.20pm: The F1 Show

Saturday August 30

9.20am: F1 Academy Qualifying

10.05am: Dutch Grand Prix Practice Three (session starts at 10:30am)*

1pm: Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying build-up

2pm: DUTCH GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING

4pm: F1 Academy Race 1

Sunday August 31

9.35am: F1 Academy Race 2

10.50am: Porsche Supercup Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Dutch GP build-up

2pm: The DUTCH GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Dutch GP reaction

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

How to watch or stream the Dutch Grand Prix in the UK and Ireland

Got Sky?

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports F1 from the first practice session on Friday afternoon to the Dutch Grand Prix itself on Sunday, August 31 at 2pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app - with the option to go onboard with any driver!

Not got Sky?

Stream: Non-Sky Customers can stream the action with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Live blog: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the race weekend through our dedicated F1 blog

FREE Highlights: Watch F1 highlights shortly after the chequered flag on the Sky Sports app

How to watch the Dutch GP on mobile with the Sky Sports app

Sky Sports Subscribers can:

Download or open the Sky Sports app Head to the 'Watch' section at 12.30pm for build-up on Sunday, ahead of lights out at 2pm Tap on the Sky Sports F1 or Sky Sports Main Event channel Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)

*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD

What is NOW?

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more.

It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free membership options, so customers can cancel anytime!

You can choose between a Month or Day Membership. See the latest NOW membership prices.

More information about NOW can be found here.

Formula 1 returns after the summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on August 29-31, live on Sky Sports F1. For Sky customers, Sky Sports F1 is now found on channel 407. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime