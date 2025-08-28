George Russell reveals decision to delay Mercedes contract extension talks during F1 summer break

George Russell has revealed that he chose to delay contract extension talks with Mercedes over Formula 1's summer break as he seeks to ensure that "everything is right" with a potential new deal.

The 27-year-old is entering the final months of his current deal with the Silver Arrows, which expires at the end of the 2025 season, with his teenage Italian team-mate Kimi Antonelli in the same situation.

In June and July, Russell repeatedly expressed his belief that his extension was being delayed by Mercedes chief Toto Wolff's attempts to sign Max Verstappen, but the four-time world champion finally confirmed at the final round before the break in Hungary that he is staying with Red Bull in 2026.

Having been made to wait during the first half of the year despite his consistently high level of performance, the balance of power in the negotiations now appears to have shifted in the Brit's favour ahead of the season resuming with the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend.

Russell told Sky Sports F1: "I definitely wanted to take the summer to really think about my future, because it's obviously important for everybody when you're discussing the coming years.

"The team and Toto were very open to discussing or finding a solution during the break, but I just wanted to take that time.

"There are pros and cons in terms of duration. The truth is, I just want to win, and I want to win with Mercedes. If I could choose, that is what I would choose to do.

"But, of course, things have to be right, things have to be aligned - there's a lot more to our job than just driving on a Sunday afternoon.

"It's positively moving in the right direction but there's no time pressure from my side, there's no major time pressure from the team's side, so I just want to ensure it's done right, and not done quickly."

Speaking moments earlier in his briefing with the written media in Zandvoort, Russell rejected the suggestion that a dispute over the length of the contract extension could be an obstacle.

Wolff hinted before the summer break that he retains hope of signing Verstappen after the 2026 season, which could impact how long Mercedes want to extend their current drivers for.

Russell said: "There are pros and cons in having short-term, long-term [contracts]. For me, this season more than ever proves, it always comes down to performance.

"The number that's stated in the contract is ultimately just a number but it's obviously something I'm thinking about.

"The truth is I want to win with Mercedes. I want to win a world championship. That's my number one goal and I hope that's here with the team.

"But, of course, I'm 28 next year. I still feel pretty young but at some point I need to make sure everything is right and we are all heading in the right direction. I hope that can be with Mercedes."

