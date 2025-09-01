Italian GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time, and how to watch or stream F1 race at Monza on Sky Sports
Find out the race-week schedule, the latest weather forecast and how to watch the Italian Grand Prix at Monza; watch every session of the Italian GP this week, live on Sky Sports F1
Monday 1 September 2025 11:24, UK
Formula 1 heads to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix and the last European race of 2025.
All eyes will be on whether Lando Norris can bounce back after his shock retirement at Zandvoort as Oscar Piastri dominated the race.
The end result means Piastri leads the Drivers' Championship by 34 points with nine rounds remaining.
Ferrari had a nightmare Dutch Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton crashed out and Charles Leclerc also retired when he was hit by Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.
To make matters worse, Hamilton was given a five-grid place penalty for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix after he went too quick under double waved yellow flags on the reconnaissance laps to the grid in Zandvoort.
Red Bull somewhat returned to form as Max Verstappen stood on the podium for the first time since June and there is increasing attention on Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar following his maiden podium.
Italian GP track - Monza
Since the inaugural Formula 1 World Championship in 1950, Monza has featured on the calendar every season apart from 1980.
It is known as 'The Temple of Speed' as the cars hit over 200mph on the long straights where raw engine power and low drag is vital, given the rest of the 3.6-mile track is only made up of three chicanes and three other right-hand turns.
The prime overtaking spot is into Turn 1 but the drivers can also makes moves going into the Ascari Chicane at Turn 8.
Michael Schumacher and Hamilton hold the joint-record of five Italian Grand Prix wins.
Italian GP weather in Monza
It is set to be a dry, warm weekend in Monza with temperatures consistently at 27C across the three days of action and currently no rain on the forecast.
The last rain-affected Italian Grand Prix came in 2008 when Sebastian Vettel took a shock maiden win for Toro Rosso.
Italian GP dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule - practice, qualifying and race
Thursday September 4
2pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday September 5
8.30am: F3 Practice
9.55am: F2 Practice
12pm: Italian Grand Prix Practice One (session starts at 12:30pm)*
1.55pm: F3 Qualifying
2.50pm: F2 Qualifying
3.35pm: Italian Grand Prix Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)
5.15pm: The F1 Show
Saturday September 6
8.10am: F3 Sprint
11.15am: Italian Grand Prix Practice Three (session starts at 11:30am)
1.10pm: F2 Sprint
2.15pm: Italian Grand Prix Qualifying build-up
3pm: ITALIAN GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING*
5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday September 7
7.10am: F3 Feature Race
8.40am: F2 Feature Race
10.40am: Porsche Supercup Race
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Italian GP build-up
2pm: THE ITALIAN GRAND PRIX*
4pm: Chequered Flag: Italian GP reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook
*also on Sky Sports Main Event
