Carlos Sainz: Williams launch right of review to overturn controversial penalty from Dutch Grand Prix

Williams have lodged a right of review request over Carlos Sainz's controversial penalty for colliding with Liam Lawson at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Sainz tried to overtake Lawson around the outside at Turn 1 on a Safety Car restart with the pair battling for the points positions, but they made contact and both drivers received punctures.

The stewards gave Sainz a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points on his super licence which the Spaniard declared a "complete joke" after the race.

The stewards said Sainz's front axle was not ahead of Lawson's which meant the Racing Bulls driver had "the right to the corner" therefore Sainz was "wholly or predominantly to blame".

Sainz finished 13th in Zandvoort and although his 10-second time penalty cannot be reversed, his two penalty points can.

A Williams team statement said: "We can confirm we have submitted a right of review to the FIA relating to Carlos' penalty in Zandvoort. It is important for us to understand how to go racing in future, and we are hopeful of a positive outcome."

Image: Williams' Sainz is 17th in the Drivers' Championship

Earlier on in the press conference ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, Sainz said he spoke to the stewards after Zandvoort and alluded that they admitted the penalty was wrong.

"It was very clear to me that as soon as they got all the evidence right and they looked at the places they needed to take the right decision, it was clear to me that I think they realised probably the decision taken wasn't the best one," said Sainz.

"Now we are trying to see if we can come up with enough evidence to change the outcome of the penalty, because I still firmly believe it was a very poor penalty I received and a bad judgment, which can happen as long as you have the capacity to revisit it.

"If there's been a misunderstanding or a lack of evidence or analysis, then there is still time to re-analyse it, reopen it, and change it. I do believe they had a very difficult Sunday looking back at it. They had a very busy afternoon, and maybe it was overwhelming because of the amount of stuff that happened in the race.

"But I still firmly believe what I thought after the race. Now in a cooler-headed state, I still believe the penalty was not acceptable, and I made it very clear."

Williams had until 96 hours after the Dutch Grand Prix, which takes them to Thursday evening, to file a petition for a right of review.

They officially lodged the request on Thursday afternoon within the allotted time period.

The team must bring forward a "significant and relevant new element" that was unavailable at the time the decision was made for it to be overturned.

