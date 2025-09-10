Kimi Antonelli: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's criticism of rookie's Italian GP performance raises new questions

Toto Wolff's notable public criticism of an "underwhelming" display from Kimi Antonelli at Monza has raised questions over the Italian teenager's future with the team.

Antonelli, who turned 19 in August, has failed to arrest his slump in form in the back-to-back races that followed the sport's summer break.

After finishing 16th at the Dutch Grand Prix, he produced another messy race on home soil at Monza on Sunday to drop from sixth on the grid to ninth at the chequered flag.

While Antonelli actually produced his best qualifying performance since June, Wolff seemed irked by an early second-practice spin into the gravel that cost his driver crucial track time and apparently impacted his readiness for the race.

Wolff, who had previously been steadfast in his support of the youngster he fast-tracked into the team as Lewis Hamilton's replacement alongside George Russell, finally changed his tune when speaking to reporters after the race.

The Mercedes team principal said of Antonelli: "Underwhelming this weekend. Underwhelming. You can't put the car in the gravel bed and expect to be there. All of the race was underwhelming.

"It doesn't change anything on my support and confidence in his future because I believe he's going to be very, very, very good. But today was… underwhelming."

Rosberg: Toto is very calculated

Despite his insistence that he retains belief in Antonelli, Wolff's sudden change of course surprised his former Mercedes driver - and Sky Sports F1 pundit - Nico Rosberg.

The 2016 world champion told Sky Sports' The F1 Show: "It's a surprising one, because at the moment, the only choice you really have is to just give Kimi the most time possible in the most calm way possible, and that means also not criticising him publicly.

"And so this change of tone from Toto for the first time ever… usually there's a reason behind it. Toto is very calculated in his comments.

"Perhaps he's wanting to put some pressure on Kimi and his family to try a different approach, modify their approach, review their approach.

"But the fact of the matter is, Kimi is a generational talent, we all know that, but it's more difficult for him than we all thought so far. And it's a bit strange that it's still so difficult."

Antonelli's struggles have been highlighted by the gulf in performance between himself and team-mate Russell, who is fourth in the Drivers' Championship.

Antonelli is 128 points behind Russell in eighth, and has notably fallen four points behind the Williams of Alex Albon.

Rosberg added: "If you look at the statistics in racing, its 19-0 to George, and in qualifying it's 17-2 to George, and if you put in mistakes, it would be like 15-1, probably.

"It's a really hard one, an unfortunate one, because we all want him to go well, he can go well, we know that. But the clock starts to tick at some point also, it's a tough one."

Is Antonelli's 2026 seat at risk?

Mercedes are in the unusual position of reaching September without having official contracts in place for either of their drivers next season.

This situation is partly a result of Wolff's early-summer attempts to sign Max Verstappen from Red Bull, which appeared to put negotiations with his current duo on hold.

Since Verstappen committed to staying at Red Bull for at least another season in late July, Wolff has repeatedly insisted that his driver line-up will remain unchanged for 2026.

However, until there is an official announcement, speculation as to whether Mercedes are having second thoughts on Antonelli are only likely to increase.

"I said that a couple of weeks or months ago even, give him the contract, because you need to give him whatever you can at the moment, just to help him with his confidence," Rosberg said.

"Anyway, in F1, you know that worst, worst case, you can still get out of that then during the winter. Obviously you don't have to say that now, but I would also consider that."

Antonelli started the season strongly, finishing five of his first six grands prix in the top six, and claiming an eye-catching Sprint pole in Miami.

He added a first podium in Canada, but that is the only time in his last 10 races that he has finished above ninth, with just three points-scoring finishes coming during the disappointing streak.

Mercedes are so heavily invested in Antonelli that his form would surely have to deteriorate even further for Wolff to consider a change for 2026, while the timing also means that most viable alternatives are already contracted for next year and would be difficult and expensive to recruit.

It therefore seems likely Antonelli will get to continue, but with Wolff almost certain to chase Verstappen once more for 2027 if Mercedes can return to title contention under the sport's new regulations, the clock may already have started ticking on the Italian's future with the Silver Arrows.

