Max Verstappen: Red Bull driver 'central' to 'Everest' project for 2026 says Ford CEO Jim Farley and Laurent Mekies

Ford CEO Jim Farley says Max Verstappen is "one of the most important pillars" for the success of Red Bull-Ford's power unit in 2026.

Red Bull Powertrains and Ford have formed a technical partnership to build an engine for the new 2026 Formula 1 regulations which will almost certainly shake up the pecking order.

Mercedes dominated the early seasons of the last power unit change from 2014 and are understood to be confident about next year's engine.

Red Bull currently use Honda engines but the Japanese manufacturer will solely supply Aston Martin from 2026.

Verstappen has a Red Bull contract until the end of 2028 and Farley, who attended last weekend's Italian Grand Prix, has been impressed by the four-time world champion.

Farley and Verstappen had a meeting in Monza and Sky Sports News understands retaining the 27-year-old is a strategic priority for the Red Bull brand.

"I think this is one of the most important pillars of foundation for the PU (power unit) success," Farley told Sky Sports News.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull's Max Verstappen discusses his Italian Grand Prix win in Monza

"Talking to Max, we at Ford really have grown our respect for Max watching him this year. The way he has provided stability without drama in an environment where we're all just trying to do our jobs. I can really see that in his eyes today versus last year.

"It's one of the great things about Laurent and his team. They all have this deep commitment to each other."

In July, Verstappen confirmed he will stay at Red Bull next season after Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted he had held talks with the Dutchman's camp over a shock switch to the Silver Arrows.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Italian Grand Prix from Monza

Laurent Mekies replaced Christian Horner as Red Bull CEO and team principal during that period and the Frenchman says Verstappen is "doing everything he can" to have a fast car in 2026.

"Max is doing a lot more than just asking for the numbers. You would be surprised. Max is giving so much to the projects also outside of the car. He's not just asking the numbers," said Mekies.

"He's testing the car in the simulators, he's working with engineers on both sides of the fence to understand how do we develop these 2026 cars - where do we try to get the power? Where do we try to get the downforce? So that's how central to the project he is."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Verstappen wins the Italian Grand Prix

Farley: Mekies the right leader for Red Bull-Ford project

Following his surprisingly dominant pole and win in Monza, Verstappen stated Mekies' engineering background has "worked really well" as he has asked the right questions and pointed the team in the right direction.

It is a contrast to former boss Horner, who had a bigger personality off the track but not the experience of an engineer.

Farley said: "I came here because I'm a big believer to understand things with your eyes and ears and I can clearly see the impact Lauren's had.

"He's a technical person which is exactly right for this change in 2026. He's absolutely the right leader. We are completely behind him and I can really feel it with the team."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Verstappen snatches pole position back from Norris ahead of the Italian Grand Prix

Red Bull-Ford will be up against Mercedes, Ferrari, Honda and newcomers Audi with the potential for significant differences in performance.

Wolff said Red Bull-Ford's project is like "climbing Mount Everest" as "they are taking on manufacturers with decades of experience".

Mekies agrees with Wolff's comments and says it is a "crazy project" which "fits so well" with Red Bull and Ford's cultures.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson discusses his time at Red Bull and being team-mate's with four-time world champion Verstappen

"It's a massive undertaking to go into. We don't know where we are to compare to the competitions," he said.

"We are respectful enough of the competition to say, 'if these guys have been doing it for 50 years, 60 or 70 years, it's starting from zero, getting all our people, getting all the process right, all the infrastructure and it is going to take some time'.

"We do it the Red Bull-Ford way. Therefore, we do it at a top level in every area. It's not about who is going to be the best team in Barcelona testing in January, but it's about who will get the project right and who will develop the project."

Formula 1 heads to Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on September 19-21, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime