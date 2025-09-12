Azerbaijan GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time, and how to watch or stream F1 race in Baku on Sky Sports

The run of eight Formula 1 flyaway races which concludes the 2025 season begins with a visit to Baku and the city's street track for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports F1.

McLaren title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris head into round 17 slightly closer on points than had been the case going into the previous race in Italy, the Australian's lead over his British team-mate trimmed to 31 points after the latter enjoyed the stronger Monza weekend.

But McLaren, who had to pick their way out of a late team orders problem following a slow pit-stop for Norris, suffered just their fourth race-day defeat of 2025 as Red Bull's Max Verstappen impressively returned to winning form.

Verstappen had a rare off weekend when F1 raced in Azerbaijan last year, on a weekend Piastri underlined his then-nascent status as a front-running star by beating Ferrari's Charles Leclerc - who has taken the last four Baku poles - to what was just his second career win.

Norris drove a strong recovery race to fourth after yellow-flag trouble had left him 15th on the grid, suggesting both McLaren drivers should go well again this weekend.

And, on a wall-lined track where dramatic incidents and controversy often occur, last year's race finished under a Virtual Safety Car after a big crash between Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz when vying for the podium.

Baku is three hours ahead of the UK so there are slightly earlier session start-times compared to the European season, with qualifying at 1pm on the Saturday and the race at 12pm on the Sunday.

Azerbaijan GP track - Baku City Circuit

In the country on the Caspian Sea where Europe meets Asia, the Baku City Circuit joined the F1 calendar in 2016. The race ran under the European Grand Prix title in that first year, before taking the country's name from the following season, and is one of the breed of faster street tracks now.

That speed is no more evident than when drivers top 200mph down the 1.4-mile long main straight - the longest of the whole season - with slipstreaming and overtaking opportunities aplenty. The big Turn One braking zone was the scene of a crash between Red Bull team-mates Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo in 2018.

After two shorter straights connected by classic street circuit-style 90-degree turns, the 3.7-mile track heads into the twister ancient part of the city, including the narrowest piece of track of the whole season. At 7.6 metres between the barriers, the tricky Turn Eight-Nine 'castle' chicane takes F1 cars past what is the city's UNESCO-protected medieval area.

Image: Oscar Piastri

Azerbaijan GP weather

The weather is generally good when F1 visits Baku and early forecasts for this year duly point towards sunny, dry conditions across the race weekend, with temperature highs in the mid-20s.

Azerbaijan GP dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule - practice, qualifying and race

Thursday September 18

11am: Drivers' Press Conference

2.45pm: Paddock Uncut

Friday September 19

6.55am: F2 Practice

9am: Azerbaijan GP Practice One (session starts at 9.30am)*

10.55am: F2 Qualifying

11.40am: Team Principals' Press Conference

12.45pm: Azerbaijan GP Practice Two (session starts at 1pm)*

2.15pm: The F1 Show*

Saturday September 20

9.15am: Azerbaijan GP Practice Three (session starts at 9.30am)

11.10am: F2 Sprint Race

12.15pm: Azerbaijan GP Qualifying build-up

1pm: AZERBAIJAN GP QUALIFYING

3pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday September 21

7.55am: F2 Feature Race

10.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Azerbaijan GP build-up*

12pm: THE AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX*

2pm: Chequered Flag: Azerbaijan GP reaction

3pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

