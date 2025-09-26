Singapore GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time, and how to watch or stream F1 night race on Sky Sports

Formula 1 goes back under the lights as the 2025 season resumes with the Singapore Grand Prix at the stunning Marina Bay Street Circuit, live on Sky Sports F1.

A disastrous weekend for McLaren in Azerbaijan saw Oscar Piastri's Drivers' Championship lead over his team-mate Lando Norris reduced to 25 points, while Max Verstappen claimed a second successive victory to ignite hopes of a late surge into contention for the Red Bull driver.

Having missed the opportunity in Baku to win the Constructors' Championship with a record number of races to spare, McLaren appear almost certain to confirm their retention of the title in Singapore.

Mercedes must outscore McLaren by at least 31 points to stay in mathematical contention, while Ferrari need to outscore them by 35 points.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the Baku City Circuit.

The Marina Bay Street Circuit presents perhaps the most spectacular sights of the Formula 1 season, with the high speeds and temperatures the drivers have to contend with making it one of the most physically challenging races on the calendar.

Singapore is seven hours ahead of the UK but the fact the event takes place in the evening local time means the session viewing times for Sky Sports F1 viewers are similar to those of a European race, with the race at 1pm on Sunday.

Singapore GP track - Marina Bay Street Circuit

Singapore created F1 history when it joined the calendar in 2008 by running a grand prix at night and, despite several other events having since followed suit, it remains the sport's premier floodlit event.

Singapore swiftly established itself as a favourite among the paddock and F1's corporate sponsors. Cast against the backdrop of the city's skyscrapers, the sport has arguably never looked better.

The numbers behind the floodlit race underline just how complex an event it is to put on. 108,423 metres of power cables, 240 steel pylons and around 1,600 light projectors with a total power requirement of 3,180,000 watts are used to light the track for the drivers. The effect is that the track is lighter than at midday on a sunny day and four times brighter than a football stadium.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from previous races at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The lights are designed to reduce glare - even if it is raining - while the clear visors used by the drivers for the race provide an opportunity to see their eyes as they tackle Marina Bay's streets from the onboard cameras, giving a unique glimpse of the concentration required to dart between the Armco at 200mph.

Invariably running right up to its two-hour limit, the bumpy street surface and relentless humidity make it one of the most physically-demanding grand prix the drivers compete in all season.

Singapore GP weather

Heat and humidity are a given, but the local weather system comes with a near-ever-present threat of thunderstorms.

A tropical storm delayed the start of the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix by an hour, which reflects the fact that when rain arrives on the island it's often extreme.

Singapore GP dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule - practice, qualifying and race

Thursday October 2

12pm: Drivers' press conference

3pm: Paddock Uncut

Friday October 3

8.05am: F1 Academy Practice

10am: Singapore Grand Prix Practice One (session starts at 10.30am)

11.55am: F1 Academy Qualifying

12.40pm: Team principals' press conference

1.45pm: Singapore Grand Prix Practice Two (session starts at 2pm)

3.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday October 4

7.55am: F1 Academy Race 1

10.15am: Singapore Grand Prix Practice Three (session starts at 10.30am)

1pm: Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying build-up

2pm: SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING*

4pm: Ted's Quali Notebook

Sunday October 5

8.20am: F1 Academy Race 2

11.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Singapore GP build-up

1pm: THE SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

3pm: Chequered Flag: Singapore GP reaction

4pm: Ted's Notebook

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

How to watch or stream the Singapore Grand Prix in the UK and Ireland

Got Sky?

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports F1 from the first practice session on Friday morning to the Singapore Grand Prix itself on Sunday, October 5 at 1pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app - with the option to go onboard with any driver!

Not got Sky?

Stream: Non-Sky Customers can stream the action with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Live blog: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the race weekend through our dedicated F1 blog

FREE Highlights: Watch F1 highlights shortly after the chequered flag on the Sky Sports app

How to watch the Singapore GP on mobile with the Sky Sports app

Sky Sports Subscribers can:

Download or open the Sky Sports app Head to the 'Watch' section at 11.30pm for build-up on Sunday, ahead of lights out at 1pm Tap on the Sky Sports F1 channel Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)

*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD

What is NOW?

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more.

It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free membership options, so customers can cancel anytime!

You can choose between a Month or Day Membership. See the latest NOW membership prices.

More information about NOW can be found here.

The 2025 Formula 1 title fight continues under the lights at the Singapore Grand Prix on October 3-5, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime