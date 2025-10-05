Singapore GP: George Russell dominates race as McLaren win Constructors' Championship but Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris make contact

George Russell dominated the Singapore Grand Prix as Lando Norris trimmed Oscar Piastri’s championship lead after the McLaren pair made contact early on.

Norris had a storming start but lightly collided with team-mate Piastri on the opening lap to take third where he would finish the race, behind Max Verstappen following a hard-fought battle for second.

Piastri had to settle for fourth and sees his advantage over Norris cut to 22 points in the title race but McLaren sealed the defence of their Constructors' Championship with six rounds to go - a joint-record for the earliest that title has been won.

"The drivers have done a wonderful job all year. You can't win a Constructors' Championship without having two awesome drivers and an awesome team here at the race track and back in the factory," McLaren chief executive Zak Brown told Sky Sports F1.

The celebrations were slightly overshadowed though by the early McLaren drama where Norris got his elbows out from fifth on the grid by overtaking Kimi Antonelli immediately and then team-mate Piastri into Turn 3, brushing the back of Verstappen and, crucially, nudging Piastri out wide.

The Australian was furious with the move, stating "that's not fair" on the radio and hinted Norris had broken McLaren's racing rules of engagement.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oscar Piastri fumes on the radio as Lando Norris gets past after contact

The top four finished where they ended the first lap as Russell waltzed to his second win of the year, following his triumph in June's Canadian Grand Prix, and Verstappen held off Norris to also trim his deficit to Piastri to 63 points.

Piastri suffered a slow pit stop which prevented him from joining the podium battle, with Kimi Antonelli taking fifth on his first Singapore outing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oscar Piastri troubles worsened with 5.2 second pit stop at the Singapore GP

Charles Leclerc was sixth but his Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton suffered a late brake issue and was given a five-second time penalty for cutting several corners as he tried to get his car across the finish line.

The penalty dropped Hamilton to eighth behind Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, who recovered from a slow pit stop to finish eighth ahead of Haas' Oliver Bearman and Williams' Carlos Sainz who made use of the alternative strategy by running long in the first stint.

Singapore GP Result: Top 10 1) George Russell, Mercedes



2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



3) Lando Norris, McLaren



4) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



5) Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



6) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



7) Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



8) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



9) Oliver Bearman, Haas



10) Carlos Sainz, Williams

Norris' bold overtake leaves Piastri furious

McLaren's 10th Constructors' Championship is a testament to the culture and environment created by McLaren chief executive Zak Brown and team principal Andrea Stella but the pair perhaps face their biggest test yet following Norris' aggressive overtake on Piastri on the opening lap.

Norris suffered minor front wing damage but was able to continue without pitting after brushing the back of Verstappen and making side to side contact with Piastri, who nearly also tapped the wall and made his feelings clear on the radio.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris poked fun at Max Verstappen, joking he'd tried to 'puncture' the Red Bull driver's tyre in their battle for second

Piastri: "So are we cool with Lando just barging me out of the way or? What's the go there?"

Piastri's engineer Tom Stallard: "We're looking at it. Let me get back to you."

Stallard later says: "No further action from the stewards. As a team, we can see Lando had to avoid Verstappen, so we won't take any action during the race. We can review further afterwards."

Piastri responded: "That's not fair. I'm sorry, that's not fair. If he has to avoid another car by crashing into his team-mate, then that's a pretty **** job of avoiding."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following winning the 2025 Constructors' Championship, McLaren CEO Zak Brown and team principal Andrea Stella celebrate their team's victory and set their sights on a THIRD straight title

Although McLaren have never made their 'Papaya Rules', also known as racing rules of engagement, public, it's largely thought that contact is not allowed between the duo. Piastri was warned about nearly hitting Norris in Austria and Hungary, which underlines this.

The move largely dictated where the McLarens finished given overtaking was so difficult around the tight Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Norris tried to put pressure on Verstappen, who started on the softs compared to the other front-runners on mediums, during the first stint but was unable to get close enough.

A similar pattern followed when the drivers pitted for the hard tyres but Norris could not make a serious overtaking attempt despite running within one second of Verstappen for most of the last 15 laps.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McLaren win F1 constructors' championship as George Russell dominates the Singapore Grand Prix

Piastri ran in a lonely fourth as he did not quite have the pace of the cars in front and was also hurt by a 5.2-second pit stop, the third consecutive race McLaren have suffered a slow stop.

At the front, Russell controlled proceedings and, other than calling for blue flags when going through traffic, never looked flustered.

"It feels amazing, especially after what happened a couple of years ago. That was a bit of a missed opportunity, but we more than made up for it today," said Russell.

"Just so grateful for the team. They did an amazing job this weekend. We don't really know where this performance came from, but really, really happy.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Russell says he is really pleased with the win at the Singapore GP and says the goal now is to secure second in constructors for Mercedes

"Friday was a really tough day for me for many different reasons and I wasn't feeling comfortable, but by the time I got to Q3, I felt great in the car and that's when it matters.

"I was a bit nervous at the beginning when I saw Max on the soft, but that first stint was great from us and extended the gap."

The 62-lap Singapore Grand Prix is notoriously the toughest race on the calendar it ran largely incident-free with no Safety Cars and all 20 drivers finished the race.

Singapore GP Result Driver Team Time 1) George Russell Mercedes 1:40:22.367 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull +5.430 3) Lando Norris McLaren +6.066 4) Oscar Piastri McLaren +8.146 5) Kimi Antonelli Williams +33.681 6) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +45.996 7) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +80.251 8) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +80.667 9) Oliver Bearman Haas +93.527 10) Carlos Sainz Williams +1 lap 11) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1 lap 12) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1 lap 13) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 lap 14) Alex Albon Williams +1 lap 15) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1 lap 16) Franco Colapinto Alpine +1 lap 17) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1 lap 18) Esteban Ocon Haas +1 lap 19) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 lap 20) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1 lap

F1's title race now heads back to North America, with the United States Grand Prix in Austin up first on October 17-19 live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime