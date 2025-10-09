Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver issues rallying cry after 'dark' moments during Singapore GP race week

Lewis Hamilton has issued a rallying cry to his Ferrari team as he insisted he was "proud" of their efforts despite another underwhelming result at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Hamilton returned to action at the Marina Bay Street Circuit just days after announcing that his beloved dog Roscoe had died, and said he was "overwhelmed" by the support he had received.

The seven-time world champion outqualified team-mate Charles Leclerc for the first time since July's British Grand Prix but Ferrari were a clear step below Mercedes, Red Bull and McLaren as Hamilton limped home with a brake issue to cross the line in seventh, which became eighth after he received a five-second time penalty for exceeding track limits multiple times.

"After a tough week, it feels good to be home. I had some time to reflect on my journey from Singapore and the main emotion I'm feeling is gratitude," wrote Hamilton on social media.

"The support and love I have felt since losing Roscoe has been a powerful reminder that, even when things sometimes seem dark, there is so much good in the world. You just have to look for it."

It has been a largely difficult first Ferrari campaign for Hamilton, with the hype around the union of the sport's most popular driver and team not yet delivering results on track.

Aside from a Sprint win in China, there has been little to shout about for Hamilton who is facing his first season without a podium if he does not finish in the top three in one of the last six races.

While Hamilton is without a top-five finish at the last six races, Leclerc has also struggled recently, with the Monegasque finishing in the top five just once himself in the four races since the summer break.

But 40-year-old Hamilton, whose contract with the team runs until at least the end of 2026, is putting a positive spin on the situation.

"I'm looking at the positives on track too," he wrote.

"The media headlines only tell one story - one where we don't get things quite right, or things don't go our way. But what I have been focussed on over the past few months is the other story. The one about how this team responds when things go wrong. How we get back up, and we go again.

"Sunday was the perfect example. We got the strategy right, but the brake issue set us back just when momentum was building. So now we get back in the factory, learn from this last race, and plan for the next one.

"I'm really proud of this team and want to help deliver the results they and the Tifosi deserve. I see the progress we are making, and the hard work that goes into every race, but this is Ferrari. Progress alone is not enough.

"To achieve greatness we need to go further, be better. There is so much we can achieve together, and if we can build on our successes, and change the things we need to, I fully believe we will get there."

