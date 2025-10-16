Lewis Hamilton says Christian Horner speculation linking ex-Red Bull chief to Ferrari 'distracting' for F1 team
Lewis Hamilton says reports linking Christian Horner with Ferrari not helpful; Sounding-out between two parties thought to have occurred but Italy sources strongly downplay link-up talk; watch US GP Practice at 6.30pm and Sprint Qualy at 10.30pm on Sky Sports F1 on Friday
Thursday 16 October 2025 21:48, UK
Lewis Hamilton has admitted fresh speculation linking Christian Horner with Ferrari is "distracting" for the team.
The latest rumour around the former Red Bull team principal's future came on Monday when the Daily Mail reported that Horner is being courted by Ferrari chairman John Elkann.
A source has told Sky Sports News that exploratory conversations have taken place, but other sources, in Italy, have downplayed the seriousness of the links.
- When to watch United States GP on Sky Sports
- F1 2025 schedule | F1 championship standings
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
Hamilton was asked in Thursday's press conference ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix what the emergence of such reports suggested about the situation behind the scenes at Ferrari, who are enduring a disappointing 2025 season but renewed team principal Fred Vasseur's contract for a multi-year term in July.
"I don't know where the rumours have come from so I can't really shed much light on that," said Hamilton.
"But it's a little bit distracting for us as a team. The team has made it clear where they stand in terms of re-signing Fred.
"Fred and I and the whole team are working really hard on the future for the team. These things naturally aren't helpful."
Asked if he knew if there was any truth in the report about talks with Horner and if he thought it was a good idea if the 51-year-old became team principal, Hamilton said: "I don't and I'm not going to entertain rumours."
Hamilton, who joined the Scuderia at the start of the year but is yet to finish on the podium after 18 races, said he is working with the team to ensure they are ready to be competitive from the start of F1's new regulation era in 2026.
"I know everybody back at the factory is working incredibly hard, focused, and these sorts of rumours can sometimes be distracting," Hamilton said.
"For me, it's about trying to keep the focus on the goal that's in front of us and building on next year's car. Really continuing to build a foundation on this year so that next year we can have better execution and better overall performance.
"As I said back in Spa, just having lots of meetings trying to make sure we're sailing in the right direction."
Horner officially left Red Bull in September, having been sacked from his duties as team principal and chief executive in July after 20 years in charge.
The 51-year-old was understood to have taken a reduced payout in the region of £75m to ensure he will be allowed to return to the sport next spring.
He has already been linked to numerous teams, who have all downplayed the idea of any link-up, with Horner understood to be prioritising a return to F1 as a stakeholder in a team where he has full control, rather than his employed status he held as team principal and chief executive at Red Bull.
Sky Sports F1's live United States GP schedule
Friday October 17
6pm: United States GP Practice One (practice starts at 6.30pm)*
8.30pm: Team Principals' Press Conference
10pm: United States GP Sprint Qualifying (qualifying starts at 10.30pm*)
Saturday October 18
5pm: United States GP Sprint build-up
6pm: UNITED STATES GP SPRINT
7pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook
9pm: United States GP Qualifying build-up*
10pm: UNITED STATES GP QUALIFYING*
12am (Sunday morning): Ted's Qualifying Notebook*
Sunday October 19
6.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: United States GP build-up*
8pm: THE UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX*
10pm: Chequered Flag: United States GP reaction
11pm: Ted's Notebook
*also live on Sky Sports Main Event
Formula 1 are in North America for the United States Grand Prix in Austin this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime