Lewis Hamilton says Christian Horner speculation linking ex-Red Bull chief to Ferrari 'distracting' for F1 team

Lewis Hamilton has admitted fresh speculation linking Christian Horner with Ferrari is "distracting" for the team.

The latest rumour around the former Red Bull team principal's future came on Monday when the Daily Mail reported that Horner is being courted by Ferrari chairman John Elkann.

A source has told Sky Sports News that exploratory conversations have taken place, but other sources, in Italy, have downplayed the seriousness of the links.

Hamilton was asked in Thursday's press conference ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix what the emergence of such reports suggested about the situation behind the scenes at Ferrari, who are enduring a disappointing 2025 season but renewed team principal Fred Vasseur's contract for a multi-year term in July.

"I don't know where the rumours have come from so I can't really shed much light on that," said Hamilton.

"But it's a little bit distracting for us as a team. The team has made it clear where they stand in terms of re-signing Fred.

"Fred and I and the whole team are working really hard on the future for the team. These things naturally aren't helpful."

Asked if he knew if there was any truth in the report about talks with Horner and if he thought it was a good idea if the 51-year-old became team principal, Hamilton said: "I don't and I'm not going to entertain rumours."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes explains what the chances are of ex-Red Bull team principal Horner moving to Ferrari

Hamilton, who joined the Scuderia at the start of the year but is yet to finish on the podium after 18 races, said he is working with the team to ensure they are ready to be competitive from the start of F1's new regulation era in 2026.

"I know everybody back at the factory is working incredibly hard, focused, and these sorts of rumours can sometimes be distracting," Hamilton said.

"For me, it's about trying to keep the focus on the goal that's in front of us and building on next year's car. Really continuing to build a foundation on this year so that next year we can have better execution and better overall performance.

"As I said back in Spa, just having lots of meetings trying to make sure we're sailing in the right direction."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Horner appears to be exploring a return to Formula 1 and has his sights set on becoming a co-owner of a team

Horner officially left Red Bull in September, having been sacked from his duties as team principal and chief executive in July after 20 years in charge.

The 51-year-old was understood to have taken a reduced payout in the region of £75m to ensure he will be allowed to return to the sport next spring.

He has already been linked to numerous teams, who have all downplayed the idea of any link-up, with Horner understood to be prioritising a return to F1 as a stakeholder in a team where he has full control, rather than his employed status he held as team principal and chief executive at Red Bull.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the United States Grand Prix

Friday October 17

6pm: United States GP Practice One (practice starts at 6.30pm)*

8.30pm: Team Principals' Press Conference

10pm: United States GP Sprint Qualifying (qualifying starts at 10.30pm*)

Saturday October 18

5pm: United States GP Sprint build-up

6pm: UNITED STATES GP SPRINT

7pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

9pm: United States GP Qualifying build-up*

10pm: UNITED STATES GP QUALIFYING*

12am (Sunday morning): Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Sunday October 19

6.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: United States GP build-up*

8pm: THE UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX*

10pm: Chequered Flag: United States GP reaction

11pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 are in North America for the United States Grand Prix in Austin this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime