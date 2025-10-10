United States GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time, and how to watch Sprint weekend or stream F1 Austin race on Sky Sports

Formula 1 crosses the Atlantic to start a crucial phase of the 2025 world title run-in as the United States Grand Prix in Austin plays host to the season's fourth Sprint weekend, live on Sky Sports F1.

The leg first of a double header with the Mexico City Grand Prix, and then followed by in November by trips to Brazil and Las Vegas, the run of races in the Americas could have a pivotal role in the ultimate outcome of this year's Drivers' Championship fight.

And it's a title battle that closed up again after drama and controversy on the streets of Singapore with Lando Norris, trimming McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri's lead to 22 points and the resurgent Max Verstappen closing down his deficit to 63 points.

A Sprint weekend means there are a maximum of 33 up for grabs for a driver at the Circuit of the Americas, making a fast start and weekend-long consistency particularly important for all three championship contenders.

With the constructors' title now done and dusted in record-equalling time, McLaren will both aim to get back to race-racing ways for the first time in four races and keep a lid on any tension on track between Piastri and Norris after the pair banged wheels on the first lap in Singapore.

Mercedes' George Russell will be aiming to run at the front again after his impressive win ahead of the title contenders at the Marina Bay Circuit, while Ferrari will hope the US-Mexico back-to-back brings some late cheer to their disappointing season as they return to the venues of their last two wins from one year ago.

With Austin six hours behind the UK and Ireland, the US GP weekend represents prime-time evening viewing for Sky Sports F1 viewers, headlined by the 56-lap race at 8pm on Sunday October 19.

United States GP track - Circuit of the Americas

Of the newer permanent circuits to have joined the calendar over the past couple of decades, the Circuit of the Americas is certainly one of the very best.

The undulating 3.4-mile, 20-corner layout built on the outskirts of Austin quickly proved a hit with drivers when it made its debut in 2021 as F1's first made-to-measure home in the USA.

There was also a sense of familiarity given its track design took inspiration from some of Europe's most famous tracks.

An Esses section reminiscent of Silverstone's legendary high-speed Maggotts and Becketts complex at Silverstone makes up Turns Three to Six, while a reverse triple-apex challenge in the style of Istanbul Park's Turn Eight and a Hockenheim-style arena section all feature in the exciting anti-clockwise lap.

The circuit even has its own signature feature in the form of a steep uphill run to the first corner, which has been the scene of numerous overtakes and controversial incidents over the past 13 years when drivers go wheel-to-wheel into the wide braking zone before powering back downhill towards the Esses.

United States GP weather in Austin

The Texan capital is currently experiencing a heatwave with early forecasts for F1 race week pointing to high temperatures in the low-mid 30s and plenty of sunshine.

United States GP dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule - practice, qualifying and race

Thursday October 16

8pm: Drivers' Press Conference

11pm: Paddock Uncut

Friday October 17

6pm: United States GP Practice One (practice starts at 6.30pm)*

8.30pm: Team Principals' Press Conference

10pm: United States GP Sprint Qualifying (qualifying starts at 10.30pm*)

Saturday October 18

5pm: United States GP Sprint build-up

6pm: UNITED STATES GP SPRINT

7pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

9pm: United States GP Qualifying build-up*

10pm: UNITED STATES GP QUALIFYING*

12am (Sunday morning): Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Sunday October 19

6.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: United States GP build-up*

8pm: THE UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX*

10pm: Chequered Flag: United States GP reaction

11pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

