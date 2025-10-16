George Russell: Mercedes driver believes he is in best F1 seat to win world title in 2026 season after new contract confirmed

​​​​​​George Russell is confident he is in the best seat in Formula 1 to challenge for the world title in 2026 after finally signing his new Mercedes contract.

​​​​​​Mercedes officially confirmed on Wednesday that Russell and Kimi Antonelli would remain their driver pairing for next season.

Although the news had been expected ever since known target Max Verstappen confirmed in July he was definitely staying at Red Bull for 2026, negotiations over the final details of Russell's new deal had dragged on into the final two months of this season.

Speaking about the contract for the first time in Austin on Thursday, Russell said: "Looking into next year, there were a lot of things I wanted off-track to get right to allow me to perform at my very best on track.

"And the truth is, if every single seat was available, and I could choose any single seat to race for in 2026, I would choose to be in the Mercedes.

"I truly think that is the place that will give you the best chance of winning the world championship next year with everything I know now.

"We might turn out to be wrong, but with everything we know now, I'm feeling really happy with the deal we've done, confident with the team, and looking forward to moving onwards and upwards."

F1's chassis and engine regulations are being dramatically overhauled for next season with Mercedes - who stole a march on the field the last time F1 introduced new power units in 2014 to set up an era of unprecedented title-winning success - being widely tipped in the paddock as the likely 2026 front-runners.

Russell says contract length detail 'irrelevant'

Given Toto Wolff's long-standing interest in Verstappen, the biggest intrigue around Russell's new contract once it was announced was always going to be around its duration.

The team's official announcement only stated that Russell and Antonelli were confirmed for 2026, with the lack of wider detail immediately leading to suggestions that the drivers' contractual status was such that the door had been left ajar for Verstappen from 2027.

Sky Sports understands that Russell's deal is actually for a multi-year term, which the Briton himself confirmed in interviews on Thursday. However, the exact detail of that contract duration is not known beyond 2026.

Nonetheless, Russell said that ultimately the length of the deal was ultimately not the thing that mattered most.

"I think if you look at Formula 1 as a whole, people say a driver has signed for X years, but then it doesn't turn out to be like this, and there's all different clauses and stuff," said Russell.

"It's almost like an irrelevant piece of information, because if things are going well, everything continues, if they're not, that's where the discussions happen, generally speaking.

"I'm loyal to Mercedes, they've shown their loyalty in me, and I believe going into 2026, Mercedes without a doubt has my best chance of winning a world championship."

Speaking to the written press, Russell added: "It always just comes down to performance. For any driver, or at least for myself, what allows me to sleep well at night is knowing that my performances are strong, and that is what will keep you in the sport.

"Our intention and my goal is to continue with Mercedes indefinitely, and we're here to focus on winning in 2026."

