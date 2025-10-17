United States GP: Lando Norris fastest in only practice ahead of title rivals Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen
Lando Norris made a fast start to the United States Grand Prix weekend by setting the pace in the only practice session before Sprint Qualifying later on Friday night.
A day after Norris unexpectedly revealed he faced unspecified 'repercussions' from McLaren for colliding with team-mate and title rival Oscar Piastri on the opening lap of the last race in Singapore, the F1 title fight resumed at the Circuit of the Americas with the only hour of practice running before the competitive sessions begin on the season's fourth Sprint weekend.
And it was Norris who ended up fastest with a best lap set late in the session on the soft tyres of 1:33.294.
Amid what appeared major track evolution in the closing stages, Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg leapt up to second place in the final moments of running to finish 0.255s behind Norris.
Piastri, who leads Norris by 22 points in the Drivers' Championship, was 0.279s back in third with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso fourth and in-form Max Verstappen fifth for Red Bull.
Singapore GP victor George Russell, who finally signed his new Mercedes contract this week, and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton only ran the medium tyres and were seventh and eighth respectively.
But Charles Leclerc missed the session's final minutes in the second Ferrari after abandoning his run amid a gearbox issues and the smell of burning oil from the car.
Williams' Carlos Sainz completed even fewer laps, nine, after gearbox trouble stopped his session early on.
Alex Albon did show early encouragement for the team in the other Williams car by finishing sixth fastest, with Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar and Haas' Oliver Bearman also making the top 10.
Brown: Norris repercussions will have 'sporting' impact - but are marginal
Meanwhile, with all the focus having been on McLaren in the build-up to practice after Norris' revelation on Thursday, chief executive Zak Brown shed a little more light on the 'repercussions' the Briton faces - although the exact sanction remains unknown.
"A little bit of a sporting repercussion in lieu of what happened. We move forward," Brown told Sky Sports F1 during the session from the McLaren pit wall.
"The drivers are comfortable, they are free to race and we are looking forward to a big race weekend."
And on the scale of the repercussion being imposed, Brown added: "It's very marginal. It probably won't be noticed. Lando and Oscar know what it is, which is what's most important."
United States GP Practice Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:33.294
|2) Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+0.255
|3) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.279
|4) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.345
|5) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.354
|6) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.626
|7) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.637
|8) Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.671
|9) Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.861
|10) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.039
|11) Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.074
|12) Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+1.184
|13) Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.237
|14) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.316
|15) Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.325
|16) Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.359
|17) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.371
|18) Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.443
|19) Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+2.580
|20) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+2.786
