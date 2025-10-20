United States GP: Oliver Bearman slams Yuki Tsunoda after controversial battle during Austin race

Oliver Bearman launched a scathing attack on rival Yuki Tsunoda as he accused the Red Bull driver of making "dangerous" manoeuvres during their United States Grand Prix battle.

Bearman was pressuring Tsunoda in the battle for seventh on lap 34 when the Haas driver spun at Turn 15, as the Red Bull closed the door on an attempted overtake up the inside.

British rookie Bearman was adamant that Tsunoda had broken the rules, or at least gone against "the spirit of the regulations" by moving under braking in his attempts to defend.

"For me, what he did was unfair," Bearman told Sky Sports F1 after finishing ninth. "I felt what he did was against the rules and against the spirit of the regulations and what we race to.

"It was two laps that I was trying to fight with him, clearly I had more pace at that stage. Every time I was looking at the move, on the inside at Turn 12, the inside at Turn 13, and the inside at Turn 15, he was moving in reaction. And moving in reaction is something that we can't do at these speeds with these cars. It's dangerous.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the United States Grand Prix Race in Austin, Texas.

"When I went for the move on the inside on that occasion, he saw me do that and reacted to my move. And by the time I'm committed to braking, I can't disappear.

"Honestly, we're very lucky to have avoided a big, big crash. Just very disappointed that it resulted in P9 for us today."

Bearman explained that he was also frustrated with the first-lap "dive-bombs" Tsunoda had attempted at the Circuit of the Americas in both Saturday's Sprint and Sunday's race.

The 20-year-old Brit brutally alluded to Tsunoda's general struggles to match the performances of his Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen, who eased to victory in Austin.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player US GP opening lap! Max Verstappen holds off Lando Norris as Charles Leclerc pounces early in Austin!

Ask whether he would attempt to speak to Tsunoda, Bearman said: "No, I don't think it's the first time he's done something like that and it's definitely not going to be the last time.

"Clearly with the way he's driving… I mean we saw him in qualy yesterday complaining, he's trying really hard and it's not working.

"Twice in Turn 1 he dive-bombed on lap 1, taking incredible risks, so I don't even think it's worth trying to make him understand my view."

Tsunoda: I'm not his team-mate!

Tsunoda rejected Bearman's suggestion that he had done anything wrong.

"I don't think I moved under the braking," Tsunoda told Sky Sports F1.

"It's a bit unfortunate how he ended up, especially as we were having a good fight until then. That's it."

The Japanese driver has endured a challenging campaign after being promoted from Racing Bulls to Red Bull just two races into the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on The F1 Show Podcast Ted Kravitz discusses Yuki Tsunoda's future at Red Bull.

Despite the team's insistence that a decision on their line-up for next year won't be made until after next weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix, most assume that Tsunoda will not get a drive with either Red Bull or their junior squad next year.

His form has picked up in recent weeks with three points finishes in the five races since the summer break, after a streak of seven races without a point before that.

Asked specifically about Bearman's criticism of his Turn-1 moves, Tsunoda added: "That's racing, right? I was fully in control, I didn't have any lock-ups, and we were side-by-side.

"I'm not his team-mate, I'm just fighting to be in the top 10 or more. I thought it was ok."

Button split on Bearman complaints

Sky Sports F1 pundit and former world champion Jenson Button agreed with Bearman that Tsunoda was in the wrong for the Turn 15 incident.

Button said: "I don't really know where Yuki was going on that one. It looked like he was going to be driving over the grass on the inside because he was looking in the mirrors waiting to see if Ollie was going to try to go down the inside.

"He turns left and he would have been on the grass if he didn't turn back out again. He's 100 per cent reacting to what Ollie's doing behind him in a braking zone.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player See why Haas' Ollie Bearman is in danger of a race ban after collecting 10 penalty points, his first issued from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in 2024.

"He also braked unbelievably early for that corner, which causes an issue for the cars behind.

However, Button thought Bearman's criticism of Tsunoda's efforts at Turn 1 in both Austin races was unreasonable.

He added: "I think Yuki was in the wrong at Turn 15. but what Ollie said about Yuki into Turn 1, that's fair game, because at both starts, he braked late, he did an amazing job and gained loads of positions.

"You've got to do all you can to gain places, I just think the move with Ollie was a bit off."

Formula 1's thrilling title race heads continues at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime