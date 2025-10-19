United States GP: Charles Leclerc hits back at 'unfounded noise and rumours' about Ferrari after Austin podium return

Charles Leclerc called out "unfounded noise" towards Ferrari after he finished third at the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

After a race-long battle with Lando Norris, Leclerc took his sixth podium of 2025 a day after Ferrari chairman John Elkann issued a public statement and said he had "full confidence" in team principal Frederic Vasseur.

Elkann's statement came in response to fresh speculation linking Christian Horner with Ferrari, while there has also been rumours about Leclerc's own future amid the team's disappointing season.

"It was a really good race for us. So it's a good thing, especially considering the whole situation," said Leclerc.

"The second part of the season hasn't been easy. There is completely unfounded noise and rumours around the team.

"I think to demonstrate that in those kinds of situations we can stay focused on the job and be rewarded with a podium is a really nice feeling."

There were high hopes for Ferrari coming into 2025 after they missed out on the Constructors' Championship by just 14 points to McLaren.

The Scuderia have endured a challenging season with no wins, yet Vasseur signed a multi-year contract in July - the same month Horner was sacked by Red Bull.

Vasseur said on Elkann's statement: "I think for everybody, it's good to have this kind of message. But we have a permanent contact and we already had the message.

"It was more for the third party and external people. It's important because you stop the discussions and you are focused on the next one and don't have to reply to all the questions about it."

Hamilton: Ferrari on the right path

Lewis Hamilton finished a joint season's best fourth as his search for a maiden Ferrari podium continues.

Hamilton was on Leclerc's tail but lost 10 seconds in the pit-stop phase when he stayed out on old tyres and was unable to make the time back up.

The seven-time world champion says they went the wrong way with the set-up after practice but that he is "feeling better in the car".

"A good result, amazing result for the team. Third and fourth is good points. Great to finish ahead of Mercedes to get those points," he said.

"Definitely a positive. I went forwards, even after a bad start. Lots of positives to take. Naturally I want to be further up. I just have to keep working at it but we are on the right path."

Hamilton had a relatively lonely second half of the race in Austin but suffered an issue on the final lap.

He said: "I braked into Turn 11 and the thing wouldn't stop. I was like, 'Geez, what's going on?' But somehow I managed to hold it on in the last few corners, but had huge understeer.

"I thought the front wing was broken or that something happened with the tyre. It was so close to Piastri getting past."

