Mexico City GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time and how to watch or stream F1 race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sky Sports

Formula 1 moves swiftly on to the Mexico City Grand Prix after a dramatic Sprint weekend in Austin which saw things close up in the title race.

A perfect weekend from Max Verstappen means he is 40 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris' second place in the US GP puts him only 14 points off his McLaren team-mate.

The title protagonists have converged over the last four rounds with what looked like a long shot for Verstappen turning into a potentially remarkable comeback.

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez features the longest run of the year down to Turn 1, so the start of this Sunday's race promises to be exciting.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc scored Ferrari's first podium since July but it has been exactly 12 months since the Scuderia last won a race.

Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull are split by just 10 points in the battle for second in the Constructors' Championship.

Attention will also be on Racing Bulls pair Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson as Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko confirmed a decision on their 2026 drivers will be made after Mexico.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris insist the team do not need to favour one driver as Red Bull's Max Verstappen closes in on Piastri's championship lead after victory in the United States GP

Mexico City GP track - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

The 2.674-mile Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit is unique because it is 2,200m above sea level, so the air is thin which forces the teams to run high downforce set-ups despite the long main straight.

There is always plenty of action on the long run to Turn 1 and down to Turn 4 where Verstappen and Norris almost came to blows last year.

A high-speed middle sector is followed by a slow, tight final sector through an old baseball stadium where 13,000 people create a wall of noise as the cars pass by.

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez weather in Mexico City

Similarly to the last race weekend in Austin, it is set to be a dry and warm Mexico City Grand Prix with temperatures at 25C across all three days and no rain in the forecast.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Verstappen and Norris clashed in Mexico City last year in a dramatic battle

Mexico City GP dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule - practice, qualifying, and race

Thursday October 23

9pm: Drivers' Press Conference

12am: Paddock Uncut (Friday morning)

Friday October 24

7pm: Mexico City GP Practice One (session starts at 7.30pm)

9pm: The F1 Show

10pm: Team Bosses' Press Conference

10.45pm: Mexico City GP Practice Two (session starts at 11pm)*

Saturday October 25

6.15pm: Mexico City GP Practice Three (session starts at 6.30pm)

9pm: Mexico City Grand Prix Qualifying build-up*

10pm: MEXICO CITY GP QUALIFYING*

Sunday October 26

6.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Mexico City GP build-up*

8pm: THE MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX*

10pm: Chequered Flag: Mexico City GP reaction

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

How to watch or stream the Mexico City Grand Prix in the UK and Ireland

Got Sky?

TV: Sky customers can watch on Sky Sports F1 from the first practice session on Friday morning to the Mexico City Grand Prix itself on Sunday October 26 at 8pm

App: Sky customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app - with the option to go onboard with any driver!

Not got Sky?

Stream: Non-Sky customers can stream the action with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Live blog: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the race weekend through our dedicated F1 blog

FREE Highlights: Watch F1 highlights shortly after the chequered flag on the Sky Sports app

How to watch the Mexico City GP on mobile with the Sky Sports app

Sky Sports Subscribers can:

Download or open the Sky Sports app Head to the 'Watch' section at 6.30pm for build-up on Sunday, ahead of lights out at 8pm Tap on the Sky Sports F1 or Sky Sports Main Event channel Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)

*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD

What is NOW?

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more.

It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free membership options, so customers can cancel anytime!

You can choose between a Month or Day Membership. See the latest NOW membership prices.

More information about NOW can be found here.

Formula 1's thrilling title race heads continues at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime