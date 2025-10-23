Lewis Hamilton says Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris need to be 'cut-throat' as Max Verstappen joins F1 title fight

Lewis Hamilton says Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris need to be "cut-throat" in their respective attempts to become Formula 1 world champion for the first time if either of them is to beat resurgent Max Verstappen to the title this year.

The fight for 2025's Drivers' Championship is shaping up for a thrilling conclusion with Red Bull's reigning champion having joined the season-long McLaren protagonists in what now appears a bonafide three-way fight with five races left, starting in Mexico this weekend.

McLaren team-mates Piastri and Norris are separated by just 14 points, while Verstappen is now just 40 points off the lead after winning three of the last four races.

Ferrari's Hamilton, whose seven titles are the most in history alongside Michael Schumacher, was asked what advice he would give Piastri and Norris in their respective attempts to win their maiden title amid the increasing challenge being posed by four-time winner Verstappen, who he waged a fierce title battle against in 2021.

Hamilton said: "I mean obviously they have won other championships in other categories. I'm not one to really want to give advice to them but, in that scenario, it's challenging when you're in the team. The pressure is high.

"It's definitely a time where you really have to put your blinkers up, you have to block absolutely everything from the outside all this because there's so much coming in, positive and negative.

"Also you really have to be cut-throat. That's what Max is, he's going to take this from them if they don't do the same.

"They've got to be pushing and you have got to dig deep to, firstly, be able to hold off someone like Max and in the car that he's in at the moment.

"But, also, for either of them to come out ahead you know consistency is key and you've seen that from Max in the last few races."

Hamilton believes it is good for the sport that the championship fight has expanded to a driver from a second team too.

"I think it's great," said Hamilton.

"Having a team [McLaren] that was just out front, obviously they won the constructors' and then having the championship battle within the two [drivers] is still exciting

"But adding another team and another driver into the mix really makes it even more exciting, and that's really what this sport should be like.

"It was great for me having battles with Max, another team, and the battle development through the year and consistency. I think that's what people tune in to see."

'Being the hunter is much easier than being the defender'

Both Norris and Verstappen have outscored points leader Piastri in each of the last four race weekends to crank up the pressure on the Australian, who has led the standings ever since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in April.

As the one being hunted, Hamilton believes Piastri is in the more difficult position.

"It's great to see that we have got this massive battle going on now and, I'm just like you, I don't know what really to expect," added the 40-year-old.

"You have got three incredibly-talented drivers. I can't predict how they're all going to behave but, of course, Max has won it four times, so he knows what it's like and being the hunter is much easier than being the defender.

"When you're in the lead and someone's chopping away at your lead that plays on you more than if you're chasing. If you're chasing you have nothing to lose, as opposed when you're in the lead you have everything to lose.

"It'll be interesting to see how they handle it. We'll all witness that and whatever the case, it's going to be exciting."

