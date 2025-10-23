Lando Norris: McLaren driver reveals he did not even use grid tape after Red Bull removal attempt at United States Grand Prix

Lando Norris has revealed he did not use the tape Red Bull attempted to remove at last weekend's United States Grand Prix, calling the situation "amusing".

Red Bull were fined 50,000 euros (£43,500) by the FIA after the stewards found that a member of the team had "re-entered the gate well area at Gate 1 in proximity of the second grid position," which belonged to Norris on Sunday at the Circuit of The Americas, after the cars had pulled away for the formation lap.

The team member had tried to remove a big piece of tape on the pit wall which was there to help guide Norris into position for the start of the race.

However, the McLaren driver says he did not use it and that Red Bull had previously attempt to remove tape at other recent races, including the Italian Grand Prix in early September.

"Good job by them because they can [do it]. But, it didn't matter," said Norris ahead of this weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix.

"I didn't use the tape. So it was extra amusing because I didn't need it. We just put it there in case, so it made it extra funny because they got penalty for it and I didn't even need it.

"They also tried to remove it and failed because we made it special, so they couldn't take it off either. So it was just amusing. Little side quests, I guess, for the teams to entertain themselves. But we were the ones laughing about it."

Red Bull said the staff member in breach of the rules wasn't aware of attempts from the pit marshals to stop him entering the area, but the stewards handed down the significant financial punishment on the grounds that any team member "should be aware" such actions are prohibited.

Norris says he uses the yellow line next to the grid slot at "95 per cent" of races to position his car but McLaren still plan to use tape for the remainder of the season.

"I use it in case I was to the right or something. It's just a backup," he said.

"I've used it for a little while, and they tried to remove it already and they tried to remove it in Monza and a couple other places. I'm using it to try and see them take it off!

"Sometimes I will never use it at all because it's almost too far away. Sometimes I do."

Verstappen: I didn't pay attention to tape removal attempts

Max Verstappen dominated the United States Grand Prix to reduce his deficit to 40 points to championship leader Oscar Piastri, with Norris 14 points behind his team-mate.

Verstappen nailed both starts in the Sprint and main race on his way to a perfect weekend and confirmed he also just uses the yellow line on the grid.

"This is just a little silly thing that has been going on for a while," said the Dutchman when asked about any gamesmanship.

"It's not something that I actually pay a lot of attention to as well because I'm focused on my own parking in the box."

He added: "I guess in Austin, it took a bit longer for whatever reason that… the gate closed, if he [the team member] was instructed, or not, in the right way to stay out of it, I think it's quite clear how the stewards explained it, so I think that is quite understandable.

"Then you get fined for that. It doesn't even have anything to do with the tape. You can't hold up the procedure of closing the gate."

