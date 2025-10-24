Mexico City GP: Lando Norris says McLaren car feels 'bit all over the place' with F1 rivals ahead on qualifying pace

Lando Norris believes McLaren have work to do to tame a car that is "a bit all over the place" at the Mexico City Grand Prix after they trailed Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes on the headline times in Friday practice.

​Faced with a mounting comeback challenge from Red Bull's Max Verstappen for the Drivers' Championship, McLaren are aiming to get back to winning ways for the first time in five races this weekend at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

But the constructors' champions did not top either of Friday's sessions, the first time that has happened on the first day of a Grand Prix weekend since June.

With Verstappen setting the pace in the more representative second practice session from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, Norris finished fourth fastest with championship-leading team-mate Oscar Piastri only 12th after his soft-tyre run did not come together.

And while still believing there were positives from his sole session of running in the car, Norris said there were clear balance issues with the MCL39 to resolve which were holding them back over a single qualifying lap in particular.

"I think we are in a reasonably place, for sure. I feel I got up to speed very quickly, I was quite surprised," said Norris, who had sat out the first session for McLaren's Mexican IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward as nine of F1's 10 teams completed their latest mandated running with young drivers.

"My first lap was pretty good and the second lap a good step. I felt like I found the limit quickly.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris admitted McLaren are 'behind' after lacking some confidence during second practice.

"But it's just holding us back a bit. Not that it was a bad day, but normally we are very good on a Friday and everyone catches up on a Saturday. We are already a bit behind, so we definitely have some work to do tonight.

"The balance of the car is a bit all over the place - the same as the last few weeks. Single-lap stuff we are struggling at the minute.

"We are working hard, trying everything we can so we will see what we can do and find."

But will McLaren's race pace be their trump card in Mexico? Ferrari's Charles Leclerc speaking after Practice Two:



"On the high fuel we were maybe a little bit better compared to Red Bull but McLaren was in league of their own – and by a lot.



"I don’t know know exactly what is going on there, I hope they were on low fuel, but I don’t know, they seem to be very strong.



"So for now it doesn’t seem realistic for us to be fighting them in the race but we’re going to try and make changes in order to be closer to them.."

Piastri says his start 'reasonable' despite lowly position

Unlike Norris, Piastri completed both Friday sessions in his car, although his day lacked any particular sparkle as he finished fourth and 12th-fastest respectively in what appeared a continuation of his difficulties from last week in Austin.

However, the Australian, who has seen his title lead over Norris reduced to 14 points and Verstappen to 40 points with five races left, arguably sounded more optimistic in his end-of-day interview than either his McLaren team-mate or Red Bull rival.

Playing down his lowly position on the P2 timesheet, Piastri said: "The lap on soft on low fuel was pretty average, so I'm not surprised with the lap time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports F1's Jamie Chadwick and Jacques Villeneuve discuss Red Bull's removal of tape by Lando Norris' grid box at the US GP.

"Tried a lot of things, we'll go through and have a look at what worked, what didn't, but overall I felt reasonable.

"See what we can tune up for tomorrow and try and make things just a bit more consistent is the biggest thing.

"There were a few things we identified from Austin, obviously it was a pretty messy weekend as well. Plenty of things that we found, all small things but when you put them all together they add up."

Piastri believes McLaren will prove a match for Verstappen.

"I think so," he added. "It's going to be tight, like always, but I think we have a good car underneath us."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Mexico City Grand Prix

Saturday October 25

6.15pm: Mexico City GP Practice Three (session starts at 6.30pm)

9pm: Mexico City GP Qualifying build-up*

10pm: MEXICO CITY GP QUALIFYING*

Sunday October 26

6.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Mexico City GP build-up*

8pm: THE MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX*

10pm: Chequered Flag: Mexico City GP reaction

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1's thrilling title race continues at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime