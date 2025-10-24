F1 cost cap: Aston Martin in 'minor' breach of financial rules with FIA soon to confirm results for 2024 Formula 1 season

Aston Martin have committed a minor procedural breach of Formula 1's cost cap regulations with the FIA confirming it will soon publish the results of its findings for the 2024 season.

Although Aston Martin did not overspend, Sky Sports News understands the team failed to submit their accounts in time for the March 31 deadline due to extenuating circumstances.

There will be no sporting punishment for the breach but Aston Martin still had to enter an Accepted Breach Agreement (ABA) with the FIA to acknowledge they made an error in the filing process.

An FIA spokesperson said: "The FIA's cost cap administration is in the process of finalising the review of the 2024 submissions from teams and power-unit manufacturers, the result of which is expected to be communicated shortly.

"The FIA does not comment on individual submissions made by specific teams and/or power-unit manufacturers and, as per established practice, the results of the review will be made public once assessment of all submissions are completed and finalised."

In 2021, Aston Martin were fined £388,000 for a procedural breach of the budget cap because they "inaccurately excluded and/or adjusted costs in the calculation of its relevant costs". Williams were fined £20,000 in the same season for missing the deadline to submit their accounts.

Last year, Formula 1 engine manufacturers Honda and Alpine were fined £462,000 and £308,000 respectively for procedural breaches in their cost-cap submissions.

The biggest budget-cap controversy came when Red Bull breached the budget cap in 2021 by £1.86m, so were fined £6m and had 10 per cent less wind-tunnel time for the 2023 season.

This current season's budget-cap findings will be revealed in the autumn of next year.

