Mexico City GP: Lando Norris sets storming final practice pace to leave title rivals trailing, Lewis Hamilton second

Lando Norris burst to the top of the timesheet in impressive fashion in final practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix to set himself up for a shot at pole in Saturday night's qualifying session, with Lewis Hamilton second for Ferrari.

Having expressed concern about McLaren's single-lap pace around the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez at the end of Friday's running, the British team and driver certainly found something special on their return to track on Saturday as they opened up an unexpectedly large gap over the field in the end-of-session soft-tyre runs

Norris uncorked a best lap of 1:16.633 which was 0.345s faster than surprise second-fastest runner Hamilton and half a second quicker than the rest - including his two title rivals.

Norris' championship-leading team-mate Oscar Piastri, who leads the Briton by 14 points in the standings, and Red Bull's in-form Max Verstappen finished in distant fifth and sixth positions respectively. It was a particularly concerning gap for Piastri given they are driving the same car.

"Lando has been on fire in this session. Even on his race run yesterday," said Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok.

"He's clearly in a good rhythm around this track. We are all talking about Verstappen hunting down the McLarens, but Lando is hunting down Oscar as well since Zandvoort."

The leading runners had been separated by hundredths, rather than tenths, of a second earlier on the medium tyres earlier in the session before Norris' stunning late burst on softs.

"Let's wait and see when we get to qualifying if that kind of advantage from P3 still holds," added Chandhok.

Although their final gap to Norris was big, Mercedes appear in the mix at the front too after lapping third fastest with George Russell. Team-mate Kimi Antonelli was within a tenth of him in seventh.

Charles Leclerc jumped into fourth with his final lap of the session, although this was still two tenths of a second slower than team-mate Hamilton, whose can be pleased with his soft-tyre lap in a performance which bodes well for his qualifying prospects.

Hamilton recovered well from a messy start to the session which saw the Briton outbrake himself and run off track three times.

Isack Hadjar was eighth for Racing Bulls but the Frenchman endured a fraught hour over team radio, twice lashing out at drivers - first Norris and then Alpine's Pierre Gasly - for getting in his way, describing them each as "idiots".

Yuki Tsunoda was ninth in the second Red Bull but just a tenth behind team leader Verstappen, with Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto rounding out the top 10.

Fernando Alonso completed the fewest laps of any driver, 12, and finished at the foot of the timesheet after an issue on the front-right of his Aston Martin ruled him out of the final soft-tyre runs.

Mexico City GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:16.633 2) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.345 3) George Russell Mercedes +0.512 4) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.566 5) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.599 6) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.609 7) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.620 8) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.763 9) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.782 10) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +0.893 11) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.919 12) Esteban Ocon Haas +0.941 13) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.965 14) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.031 15) Carlos Sainz Williams +1.168 16) Alex Albon Williams +1.361 17) Oliver Bearman Haas +1.413 18) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.779 20) Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.948 20) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.978

