Lando Norris reacts to boos from fans at Mexico City Grand Prix after taking lead in F1's title race

Lando Norris delivered a defiant response to being booed after winning the Mexican City Grand Prix, insisting he can't stop laughing at his critics after a weekend of dominance.

The McLaren driver followed a sensational pole lap in Saturday's Qualifying with an emphatic race victory on Sunday to leapfrog Oscar Piastri and return to the top of the Drivers' Championship standings with four races remaining.

During his post-race interview, Norris awkwardly stopped speaking as thousands of fans at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez jeered him, prompting him to tell interviewer James Hinchcliffe that he was going to "ignore all of this".

He was then booed for a second time as he appeared on the podium to collect his trophy and later explained in his press conference that he didn't understand the fan reaction.

However, he brushed off the criticism and said it was "entertaining" to laugh back at them.

"People can do what they want, honestly," he said.

"They have the right to do it if they want to do it. I think that's sport sometimes.

"I don't know why I can't stop laughing when I get booed. I think it makes it more entertaining for me. So yeah, they can keep doing it if they want.

"Of course, you don't want it. I prefer to have people cheer for me. It was the same in Monza and a few other places.

"I don't know why, I just can't stop laughing, so if they want to continue they can."

It was suggested by one journalist that there is a perception in Mexico that he is being favoured by McLaren over Piastri, citing the now infamous decision to swap cars in Monza after a slow pit stop.

"If they want to think that, then they certainly have the right to," Norris responded.

"They can think whatever they want. I guess from us as a team, of course, we try and do things fairly."

Norris 'should be applauded'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Sky Sports F1 experts were baffled by the crowd reaction, particularly as it came on a day when Norris delivered one of his career-best drives.

Jamie Chadwick suggested that a dominant victory might not offer the entertainment that some fans would like, but insisted it should be respected.

"I hate it. I hate booing for anyone," she said.

"Cheer louder for the person you want to support, but don't boo anyone.

"What Lando did today doesn't deserve any boos. He put on a masterclass.

"Okay, he was off in the distance so it wasn't the most exciting race for everyone to watch, but that needs to be applauded, not booed."

Karun Chandhok echoed those comments, saying: "I hate booing. Whenever it happens, I hate it.

"When people booed Max Verstappen at certain races, it's just wrong.

"Lando did an outstanding job and that should be applauded."

Norris plays down title race momentum

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris discusses his Mexico City GP win on Sky Sports F1.

The fan reaction was the only blemish on a hugely successful weekend for Norris, who is one point ahead of Piastri and 36 points clear of Verstappen ahead of next month's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Norris had trailed his team-mate by 34 points earlier this season, but insists the momentum shift is not significant as the title race enters the home stretch.

"I'm not a believer in momentum in some ways," he told Sky Sports F1.

"One great weekend really doesn't mean anything. Two, three or four in a row means something.

"I'm fighting the best guys in the world who can turn it around any time. So there's no point thinking I'm feeling amazing and the others aren't, or whatever.

"I just focus on myself, focus on my own job. That's all I can do."

