Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver says penalty in Mexico City GP against Max Verstappen was 'kind of nuts'

Lewis Hamilton says "it's kind of nuts" he was the only driver to receive a penalty for cutting a corner during the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Hamilton was given a 10-second time penalty for "leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage" in his feisty battle with Max Verstappen early in the race.

The pair went wheel to wheel through Turns 1 and 2, before Verstappen cut Turn 3 to take third place. On the run down to Turn 4, Hamilton tried to go around the outside of Verstappen but locked up, cut the corner and emerged ahead of the Red Bull driver.

"It felt like racing," said Hamilton, who went on to finish the race in eighth.

"I was fine there. It was just the cutting. Then I'm the only one to get a 10-second penalty. It was kind of nuts."

Hamilton faced two investigations for cutting Turn 4, the first for failing to follow the race directors' notes of not going through the run-off zone, plus gaining an advantage.

He avoided a penalty for the former but the stewards feel Hamilton should have handed Verstappen the position back.

They said: "Car 44 (HAM) locked brakes, left the track at Turn 4 and used the grass area while rejoining in the direction of Turn 5. As the driver was unable to follow the route prescribed by the Race Director along the "yellow line" due to an excess of speed, no breach of the Race Director's Notes is deemed to have occurred.

"However, by leaving the track and cutting the corner, the driver gained a lasting advantage, overtaking Car 1 (VER) and failing to give back the position thereafter. The standard penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage is therefore imposed."

Russell confused as stewards explain no penalty for Verstappen

Prior to Turn 4, Verstappen and Hamilton made minor contact at Turn 1 as the Red Bull driver went for an aggressive overtake. The stewards deemed this to be a racing incident.

However, Verstappen cut Turn 3 but the stewards actually investigated Hamilton and whether he left enough room.

They said: "Car 1 (VER) overtook Car 44 (HAM) on the inside of Turn 1. At the apex, VER's front axle was clearly in front of HAM's mirror and therefore VER was entitled to the racing line. HAM remained alongside through the corner, resulting in slight contact between the wheels of both cars. The contact had no consequences for either car.

"Considering that HAM had limited opportunity to leave additional space on track, that both cars were side by side throughout the corner and no sporting consequence resulted from the contact and noting that in similar incidents in the past no further action was taken, the Stewards determined that the matter falls within a racing incident."

Mercedes' George Russell says he "does not understand" how Verstappen avoided a penalty for cutting two corners during the race.

Verstappen started fifth but got a better launch then fourth-placed Russell and went four-wide alongside Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and Hamilton in a thrilling run to Turn 1.

But, the Dutchman locked up, cut the corner and allowed Hamilton through to drop to fourth which Russell feels was unfair.

"I don't understand how three drivers can cut the first corner and just continue in the position they entered," Russell told Sky Sports F1.

"It's like allowing you to risk everything and you just have a get-out-of-jail-free card if you get it wrong."

On the Verstappen and Hamilton incidents, Russell continued: "Obviously when Max and Lewis came together, Lewis got a penalty and rightly so - but Max was off the track and came back on.

"It was the wrong place and the wrong time for me and I lost three positions. Obviously I was pretty frustrated but it all stemmed from Lap 1."

It is not the first time corner cutting has been an issue at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with Verstappen penalised in 2016 post-race following a thrilling battle with Sebastian Vettel and Russell also pointed out an incident with Carlos Sainz last year.

"Ultimately, it's down to the circuit and there is this get-out-of-jail-free card. If there was gravel then nobody would be there," he said.

"We've seen it almost every year we've been here. It was Carlos last year and Chrles the year before or Lewis 10 years ago. It's like a lawnmower race.

"Something needs to change there. That's not really how it should be."

