FIA presidential election: Swiss-French driver Laura Villars challenges election rules in French court

Racing driver Laura Villars has taken legal action to challenge the rules that prevented her from standing against FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in an election for his role at the helm of motorsport's world governing body.

The election had been scheduled for December 12 but ultimately appeared set to not be required after Villars, and several other potential candidates, found a quirk of the election rules prevented them from standing, leaving Ben Sulayem to return for a second term unopposed.

However, 28-year-old Swiss-French driver Villars, who most recently competed in the Ligier European Series, announced on Wednesday that she has requested the Judicial Court of Paris delays the election until a ruling is made on the dispute.

The controversy surrounds a requirement that presidential candidates must submit a prospective list of vice-presidents, with one each from the FIA's six global regions required.

There is currently only one possible vice-president in the South American region on the list, Brazilian Fabiana Ecclestone, wife of former F1 boss Bernie, and she is already on Ben Sulayem's team.

In a statement dated October 27, Villars said the Paris court had authorised her to summon the FIA before an emergency judge, with the hearing scheduled for November 10.

In the statement, Villars said: "I have twice tried to open a constructive dialogue with the FIA on essential matters such as internal democracy and the transparency of electoral rules. The responses received were not up to the challenge. I am not acting against the FIA. I am acting to protect it. Democracy is not a threat to the FIA; it is its strength."

An FIA spokesperson told Sky Sports: "Due to the nature of the process, the FIA is unable to comment on this legal action and will not be able to provide further comment on this matter."

The court has invited both parties to attend a conciliation meeting ahead of the hearing, which Villars said she would attend.

"I will go to this mediation hearing with the same attitude I have maintained from the beginning - calm, openness, and determination," Villars said. "I hope it will finally lead to a sincere dialogue in the service of a FIA that is more modern, fair, and connected to its members."

The case has been brought in France due to the FIA having its headquarters in Paris and therefore being subject to French jurisdiction.

Villars' barrister Robin Binsard added: "We have obtained authorisation for an hour-to-hour emergency summons, which demonstrates that the Court is taking seriously the serious democratic failings within the FIA, as well as several violations of its Statutes and Regulations that we have denounced."

The action was backed by another thwarted candidate, American Tim Mayer, who had accused of the FIA of "lacking transparency" when he abandoned his campaign earlier in October.

"In South America only one person stood for the World Motorsport Council. In Africa only two. All three are directly associated with the incumbent. The result is simple," Mayer said less than two weeks ago. "No one but the incumbent can run under the FIA system."

In response to Mayer's comments, the FIA said: "The FIA presidential election is a structured and democratic process, to ensure fairness and integrity at every stage."

