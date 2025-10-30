Sergio Perez says Lewis Hamilton would struggle as Max Verstappen's team-mate at Red Bull due to 'unique' challenges

Sergio Perez says even elite Formula 1 drivers such as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc would "struggle massively" to survive as Max Verstappen's team-mate at Red Bull.

Perez drove alongside Verstappen for four seasons after joining Red Bull in 2021, with the Dutchman claiming four successive drivers' titles during their time as team-mates.

A disappointing 2024 campaign that saw Perez finish eighth in the drivers' standings resulted in him being left without a seat for 2025, but the even greater struggles of Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda in the second Red Bull seat this year have put the Mexican's challenge in context.

Ahead of his return to the grid with new entrant Cadillac next year, Perez told Sky Sports F1: "I don't like criticising drivers that have been there because I was in that position and I know exactly what they are going through.

"The minute I signed my exit from Red Bull, when we came to an agreement, I knew 'poor guy, who comes here, it's a very difficult place'.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all angles of Lewis Hamilton's wheel-to-wheel clash with Max Verstappen, which landed the Ferrari driver a 10-second penalty

"Being next to Max is very difficult, but being next to Max in Red Bull is something people don't understand.

"There are so many things I could tell you, but it is simply a very difficult job for a driver.

"No driver can survive there. It doesn't matter if you bring Hamilton, Leclerc. Whoever you bring there is going to struggle massively.

"It's a very unique driving style. You have to constantly be adapting to the needs of Max. It's as simple as that."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on The F1 Show podcast, Sergio Perez says driving for his former team Red Bull was rather difficult, due to the 'unique' challenges the cars produced

Verstappen has earned a reputation for being F1's ultimate 'team-mate killer', with highly rated drivers struggling to match him.

The likes of Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon were quickly seen off by Verstappen before Perez's arrival, while Lawson lasted just two races at the start of this season before being replaced by Tsunoda, whose future on the grid is now in doubt.

Despite a couple of clashes during their time together, Perez and Verstappen largely maintained a strong relationship.

The Dutchman has surged back into this year's title battle by closing in on McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and Perez says his former team-mate would be most deserving of the drivers' crown.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martin Brundle discusses the Formula One championship favourites

"Max has been the action of the year. He's keeping everyone watching F1," Perez said.

"Somehow, they have transformed the season and with McLaren messing around, he has a chance of getting it done.

"I think he's the driver who deserves the championship the most because he's been driving phenomenally."

Perez: People will be surprised by how good I am on comeback

Despite his explanation for his struggles towards the end of his time with Red Bull, Perez admits that he has a "final point to prove" at Cadillac.

"It took me about six months before I knew I wanted to come back," he said. "I wanted to come back to finish my career properly. At the same time, I felt, does it really matter?

"If I don't get the right project or motivation to come back, I was not even going to consider it for a second."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following the announcement that Sergio Perez will join Valtteri Bottas in the new Cadillac Formula 1 team in 2026, the Mexican says he's excited about starting a new project

"I'm very excited. I believe I still have a lot to give to the sport. I'm very lucky with the career I've had but I want to finish it on a high. The last year of my career was difficult, and I know how good I can be with the right environment around me.

"I feel like people will be surprised on how competitive, how good I will be on my comeback. I have that motivation with me already.

"I have this final point to prove in my career and make sure I leave whenever I want to."

Formula 1's thrilling title race continues in Brazil with a Sprint weekend at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on November 7-9, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime