Liam Lawson: Mexican motorsport federation criticises Racing Bulls driver for role in near-miss with marshals

Mexico's motorsport federation has accused Liam Lawson of failing to take sufficient action to avoid two marshals on track following a near-miss in Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix.

Lawson was trailing the rest of the field after stopping for a new nosecone at the end of lap two, and upon emerging from the pits narrowly avoided a collision with two marshals who had been sent out to clear debris in the first sector.

The FIA explained after the race that the marshals had been dispatched without awareness that Lawson had pitted, and that the instructions to send them onto track were rescinded and double yellow flags waved as soon as the presence of the approaching Racing Bulls car was noted.

While the FIA's own investigation into the incident is ongoing, OMDAI Mexico, an FIA-sanctioned body, released a statement on Thursday accusing Lawson of not slowing down sufficiently as he encountered the double yellow flags.

"Upon re-joining the track, Lawson encounters panel three displaying 'double yellow flags', the team alerts the driver by radio well, as the track marshals' post waving physical double yellow flags, indicating the presence of danger and personnel working on the circuit," OMDAI's statement said.

"The Racing Bulls team informed the driver that there was debris on the track and that this section was under a double yellow flag, so that he should take extreme precautions when driving through the area.

"Therefore, at that moment, the driver had to significantly reduce his speed, refrain from overtaking, and be prepared to stop if necessary, in compliance with current safety regulations."

Double-waved yellow flags signify that drivers must reduce their speed significantly, cannot overtake and must be prepared to change direction or stop due to the presence of a hazard on track and/or marshals being on or beside the circuit.

There are more extreme options for intervention available to the race director, such as a Virtual Safety Car, Safety Car, or red flag.

Image: Lawson ultimately retired from the race having suffered early damage

Lawson's speed through the section was reduced compared to the other laps, but ODMAI also accused him of failing to attempt to avoid the marshals.

ODMAI's statement continued: "The images clearly show that driver Liam Lawson maintains the steering wheel angle of his car when taking turn one, without changing his trajectory, even though the track marshals were crossing the track to return to their post.

"This action occurs while personnel were still working in the area, which shows that the driver did not interrupt his line despite the obvious presence of marshals on the track."

The ODMAI statement is understood to be completely separate to any further FIA communication on the incident, which is expected at the conclusion of their investigation.

Sky Sports News has requested comment from Racing Bulls in response to ODMAI's statement.

