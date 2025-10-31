Liam Lawson: FIA says Racing Bulls driver 'not at fault' for near-miss with marshals during Mexico City GP

The FIA has rejected criticism of Liam Lawson by Mexico's motorsport federation by insisting the Racing Bulls driver was "not at fault" for a near-miss with marshals during Sunday's race.

On the third lap of the Mexico City Grand Prix, Lawson narrowly avoided a collision with two marshals who had been sent out to clear debris in the first sector, with the incident leading to the sport's governing body to launch an investigation after the race.

Despite that investigation being incomplete, Mexico's FIA-sanctioned motorsport federation, ODMAI, released a statement on Thursday accusing Lawson of failing to slow sufficiently under the double waved yellow flags and for not altering his line into the first corner as he approached the marshals.

While not mentioning the ODMAI statement, the FIA released its own statement on Friday absolving Lawson of any wrongdoing.

The FIA statement said: "Whilst the investigation remains ongoing, we acknowledge that any situation where marshals find themselves on track in front of oncoming cars is something we never want to see, and hence it is natural that such an incident will provoke concern and numerous comments.

"It is fortunate this incident did not result in any serious consequences, but we are conducting an internal investigation to understand exactly what happened and to identify any areas where procedures can be improved.

"We are collaborating openly and transparently for this purpose with the OMDAI (Mexican Automobile Club) and with Racing Bulls Formula One Team, with the ultimate objective to achieve our common aim, which is to always improve the safety of our Sport.

"As with all serious incidents, the full analysis will take some time, as it involves collecting and reviewing all relevant evidence, including radio communications in multiple languages from the various parties involved, and synchronising all of these diverse inputs. The findings will be shared once the review is complete.

"Having analysed the telemetry from the incident, we can confirm that the driver of Car #30, Liam Lawson, slowed appropriately and reacted correctly to the double yellow flags displayed in the area, braking earlier than in other laps and passing significantly slower than racing speed into Turn 1. He is not at fault in this incident."

Image: Lawson was involved in a near-miss with two marshals during the Mexico City GP

The incident appeared to be a result of the marshals being deployed onto the track under the belief that the whole field had passed through the opening corners at the start of lap three, when Lawson was still to clear the section having pitted for a new nosecone at the end of the second lap.

The FIA had explained in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's race that the marshals had been dispatched without awareness that Lawson had pitted, and that the instructions to send them onto track were rescinded and double yellow flags waved as soon as the presence of the approaching Racing Bulls car was noted.

Double-waved yellow flags signify that drivers must reduce their speed significantly, cannot overtake and must be prepared to change direction or stop due to the presence of a hazard on track and/or marshals being on or beside the circuit.

There are more extreme options for intervention available to the race director, such as a Virtual Safety Car, Safety Car, or red flag.

The FIA added: "Finally, we would like to express our sincere thanks to the volunteers and marshals for their professionalism and dedication - without them, our sport could not operate safely."

