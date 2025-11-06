Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver questions 'secrecy' of F1 stewards' decisions after lack of clarity from Mexico City GP

Lewis Hamilton has questioned the stewards' "secrecy" over decisions after a lack of clarity about his penalty at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Hamilton was given a 10-second time penalty for "leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage" in a dramatic battle against Max Verstappen last time out in Mexico.

Verstappen was noted for cutting the corner twice, at the start and when racing against Hamilton, but not penalised for either incident.

Asked if the stewards' decisions were something he wanted to get a better understanding of, Hamilton said: "There isn't any clarity. I think that's probably a part of the big issue - transparency and accountability.

"The secrecy of decisions are made in the background. I think it's something that definitely needs to be tackled, but that's probably something that needs to be done in the background, I would imagine,

"I don't know if they're aware of the weight that their decisions. They ultimately steer careers, can decide results of championships, as you've seen in the past. Some work needs to be done there."

George Russell was also confused by drivers allegedly going unpunished for cutting corners and told Sky Sports F1 it was a "get-out-of-jail-free card".

He said ahead of this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix that changes should be made to the first corners at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

"I was very, very surprised to see those drivers get away without penalty," said the Mercedes driver.

"I think when you look at Monza, if you miss the chicane, you've got to go through the polystyrene blocks, and you lose a lot of time. The only solution would be to just gravel that whole section.

"I personally don't like that corner at all. I don't think it's good for racing. Turns Two and Three only has one single racing line, so you can't battle into Turn One, then continue the battle down to Turn Four, as you can at a circuit like Bahrain as an example, when you can cut back on somebody and you fight down to Turn four, there's no track limits issues.

"We actually briefly spoke about it before the race weekend. I personally think that that corner just needs to change entirely."

Hamilton: I don't have a view on Massa court case

Ex-Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa faces a wait to find out if his £64m legal claim against former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, Formula One Management, and its governing body the FIA, can go ahead.

The Brazilian claims he is the rightful winner of the 2008 world championship, which he lost to Hamilton by a single point after a crash by a third driver at the Singapore Grand Prix earlier in the season.

Massa is bringing claims for breach of contract or duty, with his lawyers saying Mr Ecclestone knew the crash involving Nelson Piquet Jr was deliberate, and that he and the FIA failed to investigate it.

Image: Former Ferrari Formula driver Felipe Massa leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in London (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Mr Ecclestone, the FIA and Formula One Management are defending the claims, and asked the High Court in London to throw out the case.

Last Friday, after a three-day hearing, Mr Justice Jay said: "Judgment will be reserved to be handed down at a future date."

On Thursday in Sao Paulo, Hamilton was asked about the court case and said: "I don't have a view on it. I'm not in touch with it at all, not reading about it. It has nothing really to do with me, so I'm just trying to arrive onto my weekends, just focus on my job.

"Whatever reasons that Felipe has, I'm sure he's got the conviction within him, and that's what he needs to do."

