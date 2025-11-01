Sao Paulo GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time, and how to watch Sprint weekend in Brazil or stream F1 race at Interlagos on Sky Sports

Formula 1 is in Brazil for a crucial Sprint weekend at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix as the title race heats up with four rounds to go.

Lando Norris leads the Drivers' Championship for the first time since April after a dominant victory last time out in Mexico City while Oscar Piastri continued to struggle.

Piastri is only one point behind his team-mate though and Max Verstappen is still in the title battle at 36 points adrift of championship leader Norris.

Interlagos has a history of title-defining moments and this weekend could see more drama, given the numerous twists in the championship this year.

The last Sprint weekend in Austin saw Ferrari enjoy their best team result of the season as Charles Leclerc was third and Lewis Hamilton took fourth.

Hamilton, who famously came through the field to win the 2021 Sao Paulo Grand Prix is still looking for a first Ferrari podium.

There will be huge support for Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto in the rookie driver's first home outing, which comes after he scored more points in Mexico.

Bortoleto was born and raised in Sao Paulo, so it promises to be a memorable weekend for the 21-year-old.

Sao Paulo GP track - Interlagos

Each of the 15 turns around the 2.677-mile Interlagos Circuit has a quirk with plenty of undulation and big overtaking opportunities at the Senna S at Turn 1 or down to Turn 4.

The middle sector is largely slow and twisty before a long blast up the hill after the final braking zone at Juancao (Turn 12) where Hamilton dramatically overtook Toyota's Timo Glock on the last lap of the 2008 season-finale to become world champion.

Sao Paulo GP weather at Interlagos

Sao Paulo is known for it's thunderous conditions and rain will almost certainly be a factor at some point this weekend with rain currently predicted for all three days.

Last year's event saw Qualifying moved to Sunday morning and the race itself shifted to earlier in the day due to torrential rain.

Sao Paulo GP dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule - Practice, Sprint Qualifying, Sprint, Qualifying and Race

Thursday November 6

4pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday November 7

2pm: Sao Paulo GP Practice (session starts at 2.30pm)*

4.30pm: Team Principals' Press Conference

6pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 6.30pm)*

Saturday November 8

1pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint build-up

2pm: SAO PAULO GP SPRINT*

3.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

5pm: Sao Paulo GP Qualifying build-up

6pm: ITALIAN GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING

8pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday November 9

3.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Sao Paulo GP build-up

5pm: THE SAO PAULO GRAND PRIX

7pm: Chequered Flag: Sao Paulo GP reaction

8pm: Ted's Notebook

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

