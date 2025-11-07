Sao Paulo GP: Lando Norris pips Oscar Piastri to set Practice One pace as Yuki Tsunoda crashes, Lewis Hamilton spins

Lando Norris pipped Oscar Piastri to the fastest time of the sole Interlagos practice session ahead of Friday evening's Sprint Qualifying at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

New title leader Norris produced a last-gasp pacesetting lap of 1:09.975 to get ahead of team-mate Piastri by 0.023s with the McLarens proving dominant on the practice timesheet going into the crucial Sprint weekend's first qualifying session at 6.30pm, live on Sky Sports F1.

It continued Norris' run of finishing ahead of Piastri in every session since Singapore GP qualifying three races ago, although the latter had held the advantage until the closing moments of practice on a weekend he attempts to rediscover his form after losing the leadership of the world championship by a point to the Briton two weeks ago in Mexico.

"Oscar Piastri has unquestionably gathered himself together," said Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle.

"He looked like he's back on his old form and settled into the track. It's very close between him and Norris.

"But without question, Piastri is back on form."

Unlike the papaya cars, Max Verstappen did not use the medium tyres during the session and finished down in an unrepresentative 17th place.

The Red Bull driver, who trails Norris by 36 points in the standings, did briefly run on the quickest compound, the softs, late on but abandoned the lap having been half a second down on Piastri's then-benchmark after sector two.

And while he avoided the pitfalls experienced by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who hit the barriers in the session's early minutes after a spin at Turn Four, Verstappen twice ran off track at the same corner with the RB21's handling seemingly not yet to his liking.

Verstappen was joined towards the foot of the order by Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, who finished 18th and 19th fastest respectively after both spending the whole session on the hard compound.

On his well-worn tyres, Hamilton had a late spin off track coming out of the downhill Mergulho with the Ferrari twice rotating a full 360 degrees before the Briton continued on his way without damage to his car.

The same could not be said of Tsunoda, though, who damaged his Red Bull's front and rear wings when he lost control of the car after going over the kerb on the exit of right-handed corner that follows the backstraight.

The Japanese driver missed the next 25 minutes of track action while the team completed repairs in the garage and eventually finished 20th fastest once he did rejoin, on soft tyres.

With Verstappen and the Ferraris towards the foot of the order, Sauber finished with both their cars in the top five - Nico Hulkenberg third ahead of Brazil's own Gabriel Bortoleto in fifth, making his debut appearance at his home race - while Fernando Alonso was fourth for Aston Martin.

Mercedes' George Russell, who claimed his maiden F1 win at the circuit in 2022, had set the session's early pace on hard tyres before slipping to sixth place. Alpine's Pierre Gasly, Williams' Carlos Sainz, Racing Bull's Isack Hadjar and Kimi Antonelli in the second Mercedes rounded out the top 10.

Sao Paulo GP Practice Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:09.975 2) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.023 3) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.619 4) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.631 5) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +0.641 6) George Russell Mercedes +0.670 7) Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.706 8) Carlos Sainz Williams +0.711 9) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.732 10) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.769 11) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.819 12) Alex Albon Williams +0.832 13) Esteban Ocon Haas +0.931 14) Oliver Bearman Haas +0.986 15) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.095 16) Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.185 17) Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.393 18) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.518 19) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.551 20) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.788

Friday November 7

4.30pm: Team Principals' Press Conference

6pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 6.30pm)*

Saturday November 8

1pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint build-up

2pm: SAO PAULO GP SPRINT*

3.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

5pm: Sao Paulo GP Qualifying build-up

6pm: SAO PAULO GP QUALIFYING

8pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday November 9

3.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Sao Paulo GP build-up

5pm: THE SAO PAULO GRAND PRIX

7pm: Chequered Flag: Sao Paulo GP reaction

8pm: Ted's Notebook

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

