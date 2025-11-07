Sao Paulo GP: Lando Norris pips Oscar Piastri to set Practice One pace as Yuki Tsunoda crashes, Lewis Hamilton spins
McLaren title rivals closely-matched heading into first qualifying battle at Interlagos; Max Verstappen, Ferraris take different tyre approach; watch Sprint Qualifying later on Friday at 6.30pm and the Sprint itself on Saturday at 2pm, live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event
Friday 7 November 2025 16:41, UK
Lando Norris pipped Oscar Piastri to the fastest time of the sole Interlagos practice session ahead of Friday evening's Sprint Qualifying at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
New title leader Norris produced a last-gasp pacesetting lap of 1:09.975 to get ahead of team-mate Piastri by 0.023s with the McLarens proving dominant on the practice timesheet going into the crucial Sprint weekend's first qualifying session at 6.30pm, live on Sky Sports F1.
It continued Norris' run of finishing ahead of Piastri in every session since Singapore GP qualifying three races ago, although the latter had held the advantage until the closing moments of practice on a weekend he attempts to rediscover his form after losing the leadership of the world championship by a point to the Briton two weeks ago in Mexico.
"Oscar Piastri has unquestionably gathered himself together," said Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle.
"He looked like he's back on his old form and settled into the track. It's very close between him and Norris.
"But without question, Piastri is back on form."
Unlike the papaya cars, Max Verstappen did not use the medium tyres during the session and finished down in an unrepresentative 17th place.
The Red Bull driver, who trails Norris by 36 points in the standings, did briefly run on the quickest compound, the softs, late on but abandoned the lap having been half a second down on Piastri's then-benchmark after sector two.
And while he avoided the pitfalls experienced by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who hit the barriers in the session's early minutes after a spin at Turn Four, Verstappen twice ran off track at the same corner with the RB21's handling seemingly not yet to his liking.
Verstappen was joined towards the foot of the order by Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, who finished 18th and 19th fastest respectively after both spending the whole session on the hard compound.
On his well-worn tyres, Hamilton had a late spin off track coming out of the downhill Mergulho with the Ferrari twice rotating a full 360 degrees before the Briton continued on his way without damage to his car.
The same could not be said of Tsunoda, though, who damaged his Red Bull's front and rear wings when he lost control of the car after going over the kerb on the exit of right-handed corner that follows the backstraight.
The Japanese driver missed the next 25 minutes of track action while the team completed repairs in the garage and eventually finished 20th fastest once he did rejoin, on soft tyres.
With Verstappen and the Ferraris towards the foot of the order, Sauber finished with both their cars in the top five - Nico Hulkenberg third ahead of Brazil's own Gabriel Bortoleto in fifth, making his debut appearance at his home race - while Fernando Alonso was fourth for Aston Martin.
Mercedes' George Russell, who claimed his maiden F1 win at the circuit in 2022, had set the session's early pace on hard tyres before slipping to sixth place. Alpine's Pierre Gasly, Williams' Carlos Sainz, Racing Bull's Isack Hadjar and Kimi Antonelli in the second Mercedes rounded out the top 10.
Sao Paulo GP Practice Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:09.975
|2) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.023
|3) Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+0.619
|4) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.631
|5) Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+0.641
|6) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.670
|7) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.706
|8) Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.711
|9) Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.732
|10) Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.769
|11) Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.819
|12) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.832
|13) Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.931
|14) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.986
|15) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.095
|16) Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.185
|17) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+1.393
|18) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+1.518
|19) Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.551
|20) Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.788
