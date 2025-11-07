Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc: Ferrari drivers' struggles at Sao Paulo GP suggest team in 'double trouble', says Martin Brundle

Ferrari endured the latest chastening day in their disappointing 2025 Formula 1 campaign as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc struggled in Sprint Qualifying at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Hamilton qualified 11th for Saturday's shortened race after failing to make it to the start-finish line in time to start what was meant to be his final flying lap in SQ2.

Leclerc was fortunate to advance to the final part of the session after his SQ2 spin hampered those behind him on track, and the Monegasque could then only manage eighth as he finished behind both Aston Martins in SQ3.

The performance halted momentum built in relatively encouraging displays at last month's Austin-Mexico City double header, which saw Leclerc claim successive podiums and Hamilton produce his best qualifying result of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Sprint Qualifying from the Sao Paulo GP

Reflecting on Friday's action at Interlagos, Hamilton said: "The team thought we were a lot faster than we are. I gave it everything. Ultimately, what matters most is that we're just not quick enough.

"It's hard to say that (we're moving in the right direction) when you're out in Q2, but I do feel like we're working hard, so there's not really much more I can do. It is what it is."

Hamilton has yet to score a grand prix podium during his first season with Ferrari, and the seven-time world champion admitted the latest setback had been a reminder that his campaign is "not going well".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Karun Chandhok analyses Ferrari's Sprint Qualifying woes as Lewis Hamilton found himself under investigation for not slowing under a double yellow flag

He added: "I'm 11th now, so I'll just have to some fun from there.

"I think at this point, it's just about having fun. It's not going well from my side, my year. I have to just enjoy it wherever I am. That's all I can do."

Leclerc 'not happy' with 'very slow' car

Leclerc said he was "not happy" with the car and admitted he had little confidence that the team would be able to significantly improve after Saturday's Sprint, when they are able to make setup changes before grand prix qualifying.

Leclerc said: "Not happy. The car was very slow today. It didn't feel that bad but we are slow, so we've got something to work on and to try to improve for tomorrow.

"My lap in SQ3, the first one was pretty good. I had a rejected upshift in the last straight, so it cost like a tenth and a half. It wouldn't have been much better, maybe P7, but a tough weekend so far.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is eliminated in SQ2 as he runs out of time for another flying lap

"Nothing makes me think we are out of place in terms of setup. I'll try something. Whether it's going to be better or worse, I'm not sure."

Ferrari's disappointing Sprint Qualifying showing came after the team had opted to run both drivers on just one hard tyre for the entirety of the weekend's sole practice session earlier on Friday.

The logic behind such a move would be to keep as many strategic options as possible open for the remainder of the weekend, but there also appeared to be an assumption that their qualifying pace would be competitive.

Brundle: Ferrari in double trouble

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle explained why he found Leclerc's comments particularly worrying, and offered a theory as to why Ferrari had struggled on Friday.

"The most difficult thing I heard there was Charles Leclerc saying that the car felt quite good," Brundle said.

"When the car feels quite good and you're slow, you're in double trouble.

"The Ferrari we know needs to run extremely low and I'm thinking that the dips here and the bumps mean that they've had to lift that. So, it might be quite benign, but it just isn't fast enough."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton was pushing hard on old tyres and paid the price, spinning off the track at Turn 11 during the first practice session at the Sao Paulo GP

The challenging nature of the car had already been on display in practice when Hamilton spun in the closing stages of the session.

Sky Sports F1's Jamie Chadwick added: "That car clearly isn't working. Every time there's a replay of a Ferrari, you know that it's either having a moment or looping around.

"It's looked a handful all weekend. It's frustrating. It doesn't sound like they can fully put a finger on it either, and they're pretty despondent as a result."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Saturday November 8

1pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint build-up

2pm: SAO PAULO GP SPRINT*

3.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

5pm: Sao Paulo GP Qualifying build-up

6pm: SAO PAULO GP QUALIFYING

8pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday November 9

3.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Sao Paulo GP build-up

5pm: THE SAO PAULO GRAND PRIX

7pm: Chequered Flag: Sao Paulo GP reaction

8pm: Ted's Notebook

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1's thrilling title race continues in Brazil with a Sprint weekend at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from this Friday, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime