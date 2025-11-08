Max Verstappen says he can't understand how Red Bull Sao Paulo GP Qualifying performance was so bad after double Q1 exit

Max Verstappen said he couldn't understand how his car could be "this bad" as Red Bull suffered their worst qualifying performance since 2006 at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Verstappen was knocked out in the first part of qualifying for the first time since the 2021 Russian Grand Prix, while his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda's exit at the same stage meant both Red Bulls were eliminated in Q1 for the first time since 2006 - the first year that the current qualifying format was introduced and the team's second in the sport.

While Tsunoda has regularly struggled in qualifying, Verstappen landing 16th on the grid came as a major surprise and appeared to all but end his hopes of winning a fifth successive drivers' title.

Championship leader Lando Norris took pole for McLaren having earlier on Saturday won the Sprint to extend his advantage over third-placed Verstappen to 39 points, with three rounds to come after Sunday's race in Brazil.

"It was just bad. I couldn't push at all," Verstappen told Sky Sports F1.

"The car was all over the place, sliding around a lot.

"I had to under-drive it a lot just to not have a moment. That of course doesn't work in qualifying."

Asked about his prospects of mounting a recovery on Sunday, Verstappen added: "We first have to analyse what is going on.

"I don't really understand how it can be this bad, so that's more important for us to understand that at the moment."

Mekies: Red Bull paid price for taking a risk

Red Bull's woeful display came after Verstappen had made significant changes to their setup after the Dutchman had struggled in the Sprint events.

Verstappen qualified sixth for the Sprint and finished fourth in the shortened race, but felt a major setup alteration was required to give him a chance of challenging the McLarens in the full-length events.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies, who has overseen Verstappen's surge back into title contention since replacing Christian Horner in July, admitted Saturday's changes had backfired.

"Obviously nobody expected something like that," Mekies told Sky Sports F1.

"We have been unhappy with the car pretty much since we got here. Nonetheless, we were at the point where we could not fight for the win, but we could fight with the group just after.

"It's fair to say we took some risk before qualifying to try to see if we could put the car in a better place and it obviously went in the opposite direction.

"It's sometimes the price you pay when you take a risk."

