Sao Paulo GP: Lando Norris wins thrilling race to extend championship lead as Oscar Piastri struggles to fifth

Lando Norris won a thrilling Sao Paulo Grand Prix to take command of the Formula 1 title battle as Oscar Piastri struggled to fifth.

Norris superbly controlled the race from pole position to complete a perfect weekend - in which he also won Saturday's Sprint at Interlagos - to extend his title-race lead over his McLaren team-mate Piastri to 24 points with three rounds remaining.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen produced a stunning comeback after a pit-lane start but was denied second place by Kimi Antonelli in a thrilling finale as the Mercedes driver claimed the best result of his rookie campaign.

Despite his superb performance, Verstappen dropped 49 points behind Norris to leave his hopes of claiming a fifth successive drivers' title all but over.

Norris said: "It's a great win, but seeing how quick Max was, it's disappointing we were not quicker. That's where my mind is at the minute. I will see the team, congratulate them, and see why we were not quick enough.

"There's a long way to go. It can change so quickly. I will focus on myself, keep my head down, ignore everyone and keep pushing."

Piastri, who crashed out of Saturday's Sprint, continued the streak of errors that has resulted in his 34-point championship lead becoming a significant deficit as he made an over-ambitious attempt to pass Antonelli at the restart after an early Safety Car sending the Mercedes into Charles Leclerc's Ferrari.

Piastri was given a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision, which left him having to fight his way back through the field.

The Australian was also denied an additional place in the closing stages as George Russell held onto fourth for Mercedes, with a strong weekend for the Silver Arrows taking them 32 points clear of Red Bull in the battle for second in the Constructors' Championship behind McLaren, who have already sealed the title.

A disastrous day for Ferrari left them a further four points back from Red Bull as Leclerc was forced to retire after losing a wheel in the collision caused by Piastri, while Lewis Hamilton also failed to finish as damage suffered in a collision with Carlos Sainz at the start eventually resulted in his retirement.

British rookie Oliver Bearman backed up his career-best fourth-placed finish last time out in Mexico with another superb result as he claimed sixth for Haas.

Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar finished seventh and eighth, respectively, for Racing Bulls, while Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg and Alpine's Pierre Gasly rounded out the points positions.

Sao Paulo GP Result Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:32.01.596 2) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +10.388 3) Max Verstappen Red Bull +10.750 4) George Russell Mercedes +15.267 5) Oscar Piastri McLaren +15.749 6) Oliver Bearman Haas +29.630 7) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +52.642 8) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +52.873 9) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +53.324 10) Pierre Gasly Alpine +53.914 11) Alex Albon Williams +54.184 12) Esteban Ocon Haas +54.696 13) Carlos Sainz Williams +55.420 14) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +55.766 15) Franco Colapinto Alpine +57.777 16) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +58.247 17) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +69.176 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari DNF Charles Leclerc Ferrari DNF Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber DNF

