Sao Paulo GP: Oscar Piastri's penalty for Kimi Antonelli, Charles Leclerc collision debated after latest F1 title blow

Oscar Piastri's fading world championship challenge suffered another setback in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix when he finished fifth after a penalty for colliding with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli in an incident that caused the retirement of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

A day after crashing out of the Sprint after running over a wet kerb, Piastri dropped a season-high 24 points behind McLaren team-mate Lando Norris with just three rounds to go after the Briton won Sunday's race and the Australian finished one place lower than where he qualified in a race compromised by the 10-second penalty from stewards

Piastri's hopes of challenging Norris unravelled on lap six when racing action resumed following an early Safety Car.

With Norris leading the field as cars raced towards the first turn, second-placed Antonelli came under attack from Leclerc and Piastri either side of him with the trio going three abreast into the braking zone.

Piastri went for a move down the inside of the Mercedes but the two cars made contact, with the impact buffeting Antonelli into the luckless Leclerc on his outside and causing race-ending damage to the Ferrari.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Piastri, who had locked his front wheel before tagging the Mercedes' rear tyre, moved into second as Antonelli ran wide but the stewards soon investigated the incident and ruled that the McLaren driver had been "wholly responsible for the collision".

Stewards said as Piastri's "front axle was not alongside the mirror of [Antonelli's car], as defined in the Driving Standard Guidelines for overtaking on the inside of a corner" he had been to blame.

They handed him a 10-second time penalty, which he served at his first pit stop, with two penalty points also added to his superlicence, in a sanction that was "considered appropriate and consistent with recent precedents".

F1's penalty guidelines state that 10 seconds is the baseline penalty for causing a collision, while five seconds can be imposed in "mitigating circumstances".

The stewards' verdict in full "The Stewards reviewed video and in-car video evidence.



"At the Safety Car restart on Lap 6, Car 81 (Oscar Piastri) attempted to overtake Car 12 (Kimi Antonelli) on the inside of Turn 1.



"In doing so, PIA did not establish the required overlap prior to and at the apex, as his front axle was not alongside the mirror of Car 12, as defined in the Driving Standard Guidelines for overtaking on the inside of a corner.



"PIA locked the brakes as he attempted to avoid contact by slowing, but was unable to do so and made contact with ANT.



"This contact caused ANT to make secondary contact with Car 16 (Charles Leclerc), who was positioned on the outside and was forced to retire from the race as a result.



"PIA was therefore wholly responsible for the collision. A 10-second time penalty and two penalty points are considered appropriate and consistent with recent precedents."

Piastri, however, saw the situation differently.

Asked by Sky Sports F1 if he had no regrets about going for the move, he said: "I don't think so.

"I had a very clear opportunity, I went for it. The other two on the outside braked quite late. There was obviously a bit of a lock-up into the corner but that's because I could see Kimi was not going to give me any space.

"I can't disappear but the decision is what it is."

Without having yet had chance to fully review the incident when speaking in the race's immediate aftermath, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said that "for the moment we respect the decision of the stewards, take it on the chin and move forwards".

Zak Brown, McLaren's chief executive who was watching the race from elsewhere having not been in Brazil, said in a social media post congratulating the team on Norris' race win that Piastri's penalty had been "harsh".

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Where did Leclerc and Antonelli think the blame lay?

Despite the frustration of seeing his race ended almost before it had begun, Leclerc said Piastri should not have had all the blame pinned on him.

"Oscar was optimistic but Kimi knew that Oscar was on the inside, I think, and he kind of did the corner like Oscar was never there," said Leclerc.

"For me the blame is not all on Oscar.

"Yes, it was optimistic, but this could have been avoided. I'm frustrated. At the end of the day I'm not angry with Oscar or Kimi, these things happen, but I wouldn't go as far as saying it was all Oscar's fault. I don't think it is."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Karun Chandhok and Jamie Chadwick analyse the opening-lap collision between Oscar Piastri, Antonelli and Leclerc as well as reaction from the drivers

Antonelli, who had been caught in the middle of the two after losing momentum at the restart, said he had tried to give Piastri room and that the Australian had locked up and simply slid into him.

"I had a bad restart. I got some wheelspin. A bit too aggressive on power," said the Italian, who went on to claim a career-best second after holding off a charging Max Verstappen in the closing laps.

"To be fair, I was trying to cover Charles but then I saw Piastri coming. Obviously it wasn't the best position to be in [in the middle of them]. I tried to brake late without locking up or anything and leave space to Charles and then try not to close excessively on the inside because when I broke I didn't see Piastri anymore.

"But then obviously he locked up, started to miss the apex and then he hit me. It was a big hit, to be fair, and just a shame to end Charles' race."

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

What was the pundits' verdicts?

In their post-race analysis of the incident, the Sky Sports F1 pundits expressed sympathy for Piastri.

Describing it as a "racing incident" in which Antonelli also shared some of the blame, Jamie Chadwick said: "The person that hasn't necessarily used all the room available to him is Kimi, for me. So I'm on the side where I think Oscar has been hard done by.

"I think Kimi could still maybe have held the position but made Oscar's life easier and not risked that bit of contact in this instance.

"He's not, in my opinion, locked up because he's out of control. He has locked up because he has seen Kimi turning in a bit of him and his natural reaction is to press the brake pedal a little bit harder, turn as much left as you can towards the white line, causing that lock-up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Last-lap drama as Lando Norris wins in Sao Paulo and Antonelli holds off charging Max Verstappen to claim second

"But even with the lock-up he's still as far to the white line as he can be and still hasn't been given the room by Kimi."

Karun Chandhok said: "The only thing is the way the guidelines are at the moment they've looked at it and gone 'well, he wasn't alongside front axle to mirror at the apex'. But I think that is a slightly flawed thing to apply here because if Oscar had gone dive-bombing in to try and get to the apex first, as we saw Max doing in Mexico, Antonelli could have then wiped out Leclerc even earlier in the corner.

"I actually think this is where, once again like Mexico, the guidelines don't quite work. I agree with Jamie, it's quite a strong penalty, Maybe a five [second one] because the consequences were bad for the two other cars. So, for me, maybe a five second would have been ok."

Formula 1's thrilling title race continues with the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 21-23, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime