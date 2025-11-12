Lando Norris: Racing Bulls say video of staff member encouraging booing of McLaren driver 'doesn't reflect team's values'

Racing Bulls say a video of a staff member appearing to encourage spectators at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to boo Lando Norris "doesn't reflect our team's values".

World championship leader Norris has been booed by a portion of fans following his victories at the last two rounds, in Mexico City and then at Interlagos on Sunday.

Following his latest win, which put the Brit 24 points clear of his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri with three rounds remaining, a video surfaced on social media that showed a Racing Bulls team member appearing to encourage booing during the podium ceremony.

In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, Racing Bulls said: "We're aware of the video from the weekend's podium.

"It doesn't reflect our team's values or the spirit of VCARB. The matter has been handled internally.

"We believe in celebrating great racing and showing respect to every driver, team, and fan both on and off the track."

Racing Bulls are the junior squad of Red Bull, who have been McLaren's main rival this season and last. Norris was Max Verstappen's nearest challenger for the drivers' title last year, while the Dutchman surged back into title contention this year before results at the last two events saw his hopes all but ended.

With McLaren having retained the Constructors' Championship in dominant style this year and Racing Bulls in a battle for sixth, there is no obvious direct rivalry between the teams.

The booing in Brazil was less intense and noticeable than in Mexico, where Norris paused his post-race interview and laughed in apparent shock at his reception.

A Mexican journalist suggested to Norris during a press conference at the event that there is a perception in Mexico that the Brit has been favoured by McLaren over Piastri.

The theory is largely based upon McLaren's decision to swap Norris back ahead of Piastri at the Italian Grand Prix in September after the team had botched the former's pit stop.

Speaking after his win in Mexico, Norris said that being booed "makes it more entertaining for me".

"People can do what they want, honestly," Norris said in Mexico. "They have the right to do it if they want to do it. I think that's sport sometimes.

"I don't know why I can't stop laughing when I get booed. I think it makes it more entertaining for me. So yeah, they can keep doing it if they want.

"Of course, you don't want it. I prefer to have people cheer for me. It was the same in Monza and a few other places. I don't know why, I just can't stop laughing, so if they want to continue they can."

The incidents seem to have had little impact on his performance, with Norris producing his two most complete weekends of the season to surge clear in the title race.

