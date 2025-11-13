F1 Academy: Formula 1 teams agree multi-year deal to continue to sponsor cars and drivers in all-female series

All 10 Formula 1 teams have agreed a multi-year deal to continue to sponsor an F1 Academy livery and driver in the all-female series.

Since the second season of F1 Academy in 2024, each F1 team has designated a driver from the series and adapted their car to carry the squad's livery.

The extension to the deal will span over multiple years and will also see new 2026 F1 entrant Cadillac join F1 Academy as a grid sponsor from 2027.

F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff said: "The commitment of long-term support from all 10 current Formula 1 teams, and the addition of Cadillac to our grid from 2027, sends a powerful message about the future of F1 Academy.

"We're not just providing a platform for the current generation of female drivers; together, we're building a pathway to support generations of talent to come."

In a release confirming the deal on Thursday, F1 Academy also announced that the two-season limit for participation in the series could be increased to three in certain cases.

The statement said: "With a focus on deeper talent development, from 2027, drivers who have competed in the two previous seasons may be granted an exemption to race in the series for a third season, in accordance with the updated 2027 regulations.

"This new provision reflects a tailored approach to nurturing talent and will be granted exclusively to drivers whose performance indicates strong potential for continued growth throughout a third campaign."

The 2025 F1 Academy season is going down to a title decider in Las Vegas next weekend, with Mercedes-sponsored Doriane Pin leading Ferrari-sponsored Maya Weug by nine points.

Wolff added: "We continue to be impressed by the depth of female talent coming out of the world of karting and are encouraged by the growth and strength of the emerging talent pool.

"A sharpened focus on individualised talent development, including the opportunity for drivers with high potential to compete in up to three seasons, will give stand out drivers the support and platform needed to fully realise their potential, while ensuring that the F1 Academy grid consistently features the very best female talent."

