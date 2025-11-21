Las Vegas GP: Lando Norris fastest for McLaren but second practice curtailed by manhole cover check

Lando Norris hit back after a tricky start to practice for McLaren to set the second practice pace at the Las Vegas Grand Prix before the end of the session was curtailed by a precautionary check on a manhole cover.

After McLaren's pre-event concerns that the Las Vegas Strip Circuit may again not play to their strengths appeared to be realised during a difficult start to Friday's running, Norris was back on the pace in the second session and set a day-best time of 1:33.602 to outpace Mercedes' in-form Kimi Antonelli by 0.029s.

However, the final timesheet came with a significant caveat given neither of Norris' two title rivals - Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen - the two Ferraris nor Mercedes' George Russell, last year's dominant race winner, completed their own laps on the soft tyre.

The red flag was first thrown with 20 minutes left on the clock when a trackside marshal reported a possible loose cover before Turn 17.

With Race Control unable to confirm whether or not that was the case via CCTV, personnel were sent down to assess that part of the track once all cars were back in the pit lane.

Once those checks were completed, the session resumed with six minutes left but cars had barely completed out laps before the red flags returned. The second stoppage brought an effective end to the session with so little of the hour left.

"Some Race Control personnel remained on-site when the session was restarted," read an FIA statement.

"They reported that the manhole cover was moving as cars passed over it, which led to the session being ended under red-flag conditions. Further inspections are underway."

F1 Academy's qualifying session took place as scheduled afterwards.

The inaugural practice session on the Vegas street circuit back in 2023 was infamously heavily disrupted within minutes of it starting by a loose drain cover, which did heavy damage to Carlos Sainz's Ferrari and caused delays of several hours to the rest of the night-time schedule.

While there was little chance for any running between Friday's red flags, there was still enough time for Leclerc - the Practice One pacesetter - to park his Ferrari at the side of the track with a suspected gearbox problem.

Leclerc still finished third on his medium tyres ahead of Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg and the Racing Bulls of Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson.

Of the other drivers to finish without a soft-tyre lap, Russell was seventh, Verstappen ninth, Lewis Hamilton 10th and Piastri 14th.

Pacesetter Norris said: "I think we have a better feeling in the car than last year. That was felt on lap one.

"Some good feelings. Not a lot of running in the end, not really any high fuel running, but the pace is there.

"It's pretty tight between a lot of people and many people didn't get their laps in."

Las Vegas GP Practice Two Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:33.602 2) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.029 3) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.161 4) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.277 5) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.291 6) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.299 7) George Russell Mercedes +0.435 8) Alex Albon Williams +0.465 9) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.503 10) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.525 11) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.589 12) Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.771 13) Carlos Sainz Williams +0.833 14) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.891 15) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.090 16) Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.222 17) Oliver Bearman Haas +1.384 18) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.410 19) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.626 20) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.897

What happened in Practice One?

Several hours earlier and Leclerc made a flying start to the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend for Ferrari by setting the pace in first practice.

But the opening session proved a challenging one for McLaren with title leader Norris and main rival Piastri, his team-mate, finishing only sixth and eighth fastest respectively.

Zak Brown, McLaren's chief executive, told Sky Sports F1 from the pit wall during the session that the team were braced for a "tricky weekend" on a track they are yet to finish on the podium.

Norris twice ran off track and once brushed the wall during the opening hour of running, although still finished two tenths faster than his team-mate when he did get a lap together on soft tyres.

Leclerc, a podium finisher in Vegas last year, was quick out of the blocks on both the medium and soft tyres to finish up with a best time of 1:34.802.

Williams also made a strong start, with Alex Albon 0.166s back on Leclerc in second and Sainz fifth, with the Red Bull pair of Yuki Tsunoda and Verstappen finishing in between them in third and fourth.

Hadjar split the McLarens in seventh for Racing Bulls with last year's winners, Mercedes, only ninth and 10th with Russell and Antonelli respectively.

With the first session on the Strip Circuit proving challenging for drivers amid a low-grip track street track surface and chilly late-afternoon conditions, numerous drivers ran off track during the opening hour when they missed their braking points - including Hamilton, who was 11th in the second Ferrari.

Las Vegas GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:34.802 2) Alex Albon Williams +0.166 3) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.269 4) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.307 5) Carlos Sainz Williams +0.377 6) Lando Norris McLaren +0.456 7) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.497 8) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.648 9) George Russell Mercedes +0.732 10) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.736 11) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.759 12) Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.787 13) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.907 14) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.944 15) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.092 16) Oliver Bearman Haas +1.188 17) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.321 18) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.368 19) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.596 20) Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.956

