Max Verstappen: Sebastian Vettel on Red Bull driver's advantage in F1 title race over Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri
Former world champion Sebastian Vettel has his say on F1's three title contenders as the championship fight reaches its decisive final two weeks;watch the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint weekend from Friday afternoon, live on Sky Sports F1
Wednesday 26 November 2025 23:52, UK
Max Verstappen holds an advantage of being under less pressure in F1's title fight than Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, according to former world champion Sebastian Vettel - who also says the Dutchman's continued rate of improvement is "scary".
Verstappen heads into the season's final two races with an unexpected late chance of claiming a record-equalling fifth successive championship after a run of four wins in the last seven races.
The Red Bull driver's outside bid was further strengthened by the McLaren drivers' disqualifications for excessive plank wear last weekend in Las Vegas.
It means Verstappen, who won last Sunday, is now tied on points with second-placed Piastri - who he trailed by 104 points just eight races ago - and 24 points back on leader Norris with 58 left to play for in Qatar this weekend and Abu Dhabi next week.
And Vettel, Red Bull's first four-time world champion from 2010-2013, replied when asked on F1's Beyond the Grid podcast if Verstappen's experience meant he was under less pressure than his rivals, said: "Right now, yes, also because he's won the championships. Not a lot of people have won that many championships.
"He doesn't need to prove to himself that he can win a championship.
"Plus, in the position he is in the right now being in the hunt it's like 'ok, just got to do everything perfect and if it works it works, if it doesn't it doesn't'."
Vettel, who raced against Verstappen for eight seasons before retiring in 2022, also spoke about the traits in the Dutchman that impressed him most.
"I think the scary thing is he's getting better," said Vettel.
"We know he's good but he's still improving. He's still hungry, he's still willing to learn.
"I think he's working very hard behind the scenes as well and that's what makes him so strong. Of course, he's blessed with a lot of talent on top of that but even if he's one of the most talented drivers on the grid I think what ultimately makes him so strong, it's a combination.
"But the key ingredient is his head. In the key situations where it matters, he keeps his head, hardly ever makes a mistake, delivers when he needs to.
"He feels the pressure, we all do. I don't think it's possible you don't feel the pressure, but he's able to find space in his head where he's able to put that to a side and focus on what matters."
Vettel on Norris and Piastri's seasons
Vettel has spoken previously this year about his admiration for championship leader Norris and the way the Briton has spoken about mental health and his feelings.
The German said he has therefore been pleased to see Norris bounce back to his best form in recent months after an inconsistent first half to the season saw him drop behind Piastri in the standings.
"It makes it even stronger to see how he came back," said Vettel of Norris, who has a first chance to become world champion in the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday
"Came back, he's never really been gone, but there was maybe a phase with the season where he was struggling a little bit more to get that ultimate consistency and that peak performance.
"But very impressed with his driving, the weekend in Mexico was probably one of the best he's ever had."
And on Piastri, who, like Vettel, is aiming to win his maiden title in just his third full season of F1, added: "He's a very mature head on his shoulders. A lot of racing intelligence.
"He will improve for sure just through time."
