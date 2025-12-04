Kimi Antonelli: F1 drivers condemn abuse towards Mercedes driver with Oliver Bearman leading criticism against 'sad people'

Britain's Oliver Bearman has led criticism against online abuse after Kimi Antonelli was threatened on social media following the Qatar Grand Prix.

Mercedes flagged over 1100 "severe or suspect comments" across Antonelli's social media accounts, which included death threats, as some fans were unhappy title-chasing Lando Norris overtook the Mercedes driver in the closing stages of Sunday's race.

Max Verstappen's engineer Gianpiero Lambiase and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko initially said Antonelli had let Norris through, before apologising to Antonelli and Mercedes for their comments.

Red Bull posted a statement on Monday which said comments made were "clearly incorrect" and that they "sincerely regret" the abuse Antonelli received.

Haas driver Bearman, who is at the end of his rookie campaign like Antonelli, said: "I didn't face that level of criticism, but that comes as part of being in a team like Haas rather than Mercedes. There's also a benefit of starting your career in a team like Haas. You're a bit less in the limelight. You have the possibility to make mistakes and be less criticised for those.

"Generally it's always the case that people behind the screen are horrible and the scum of the earth, really. I don't think they should be doing that type of stuff to someone.

"I understand that people who've been in F1 for a very long time get used to it and people who are rookies, it may be their first experience having that type of criticism, but that criticism is an absolute joke. It shouldn't be tolerated."

Image: Oliver Bearman strongly criticised online abusers ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, started a campaign earlier in 2023 - United Against Online Abuse - and said it "absolutely remains critical that everyone operating within our sport can do so in a safe and respectful environment", adding their support for Antonelli.

Bearman continued: "I know the FIA are doing everything they can to stop that, but the problem is these sad people giving those types of criticisms.

"It's a joke. We're putting our lives on the line to entertain people and give the people who are passionate for the sport a good time.

"But, you have people like that who are just hurting people. That's not just racing, that's also their personal life. I just think people are terrible. The real people of the world are terrible."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli discusses the support he was offered after receiving online abuse following the Qatar Grand Prix and says it's 'sad to see'

Mercedes' George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc stated the abuse is "unacceptable" while Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar called them "idiots".

"It all started with a mistake from the Red Bull guys, and of course, they apologised, and that's okay," said Russell, who is the head of the GPDA (Grand Prix Drivers' Association).

"People make a mistake, especially when you don't have the full facts. But I think those thousands of people behind their keyboards have no excuse and really need to take a hard look at themselves in the mirror and think why that is acceptable - not just for F1, but just society altogether. I just struggle to comprehend it, really."

Image: George Russell says the abuse towards his Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli was "pretty unacceptable"

Leclerc added: "Those people face no consequence for their words and for their disrespect towards drivers. So, it's not up to us to think about the consequences that they should endure, but it's a big shame because we're all here trying to do our absolute best.

"We've done racing since we were kids, dreaming of being in that position, and today we're doing absolutely everything in order to be at the limit. And sometimes mistakes happen. In that particular case, also, the hate was for absolutely nothing."

Antonelli: Verstappen, Norris among drivers to message me

Antonelli, 19, is in his rookie F1 season and just two points behind Lewis Hamilton in the battle for sixth in the Drivers' Championship.

The Italian revealed Verstappen and Norris were among the drivers to message him, plus Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies and Lambiase himself spoke to him prior to this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He said Verstappen called the online abusers "brainless" and some of the threats were "difficult to see".

"A lot of insults, even some death threats. At the end of the day, it was very tough, because I was being accused for something I would never do. I would never do anything that could favour someone over the other," Antonelli added.

"I would never do something to damage Max or Lando or Oscar. I'm racing for myself and to achieve the best result possible. To be accused of that hurt but at the end of the day, I got a lot of support from people I trust, and drivers, which was nice because it helped forget what happened.

"At the end of the day, we are athletes, we try to do our best. We are driving for ourselves, our careers. This sport is an incredible sport and it's bad to see these things happen but it needs to improve. It can happen to other athletes."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With Max Verstappen's last title decider having come back in 2021 against Lewis Hamilton, relive one of the most incredible finishes ever in Formula 1 history as Verstappen passed Hamilton on the last lap to win a maiden world title

