Racing Bulls VCARB 03 livery reveal: British teenager Arvid Lindblad hails 'surreal moment' ahead of rookie F1 season

British teenager Arvid Lindblad hailed a "surreal moment" as the rookie's Racing Bulls team revealed their livery for the 2026 Formula 1 season.

The 18-year-old, who will drive alongside Liam Lawson, was officially introduced as an F1 driver as Racing Bulls unveiled their new look for the upcoming season, which includes the addition of blue to the VCARB 03 in a nod to new partner Ford.

Racing Bulls' engine for 2026 will be supplied by Red Bull Powertrains - the newly formed engine department of senior squad Red Bull - who have partnered with Ford as they produce power units for the first time to coincide with the introduction of new regulations for both power units and chassis.

The team revealed their livery alongside Red Bull in Ford's hometown of Detroit, with the unveilings the first of the 2026 launch season.

The glitzy event at the city's Central Michigan train station saw Detroit musician Big Sean introduce the car with a bespoke 60-second rap.

Racing Bulls said: "The team chose to remain with its all-white look, enhanced by a subtle nod to its partnership with Ford. Sleek blue accents now trace the contours of the chassis, elevating the design with a sharper, more streamlined finish."

Lindblad has been fast-tracked into an F1 seat after a stunning rise through the junior ranks that has seen his prediction five years ago to newly crowned world champion Lando Norris that he would join him on the grid come true.

Lindblad said: "This moment is honestly surreal. To be introduced as a Formula 1 driver at an event like this, in such an iconic setting, is something I'll never forget.

"The team's vision, the new power unit, and the belief they've shown in me mean a lot. I'm ready to learn, to work, and to give everything on track as we start this new chapter together."

Racing Bulls in 'strong position' at start of new F1 era

Racing Bulls are attempting to build on a successful 2025 campaign that saw them finish sixth in the Constructors' Championship, equalling the best result the team has managed since it was established in 2006 as Toro Rosso, before becoming AlphaTauri and then RB before being named Racing Bulls last year.

The team will face the same challenge as Red Bull as they attempt to compete using an engine provided by a debuting manufacturer, but remain positive over their prospects for the upcoming season, which begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane said: "2026 represents one of the biggest technical changes Formula 1 has seen, and partnering with Ford at the very start of this journey is hugely significant for us.

"The Red Bull Ford Powertrains project brings together world-class engineering, innovation and racing DNA, and it puts us in a strong position as the sport enters this new era.

"We have been working closely together and are proud of what the Red Bull family have developed. It's something we're excited to have in our race car as we hit the track in the coming weeks".

New Zealander Lawson, 23, is seeking to re-establish himself having started last season alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull before being demoted back to Racing Bulls after just two rounds.

Lawson said: "The partnership between Ford and Red Bull, the energy around the team, and the ambition for what's ahead make this an incredibly exciting time to be part of VCARB. I'm more motivated than ever to push forward and help turn that vision into results on track."

When is F1 pre-season testing?

The introduction of new regulations means there is a robust schedule of three separate testing events before the start of the 2026 season.

The first is a behind-closed-doors event in Barcelona from January 26-30, before two tests follow in Bahrain from February 11-13 and 18-20.

When is the first F1 race?

The teams then have two weeks to prepare for the opening round of the season, which is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne from March 6-8.

The first practice sessions of the season will take place on Friday 6 March, with Qualifying on Saturday 7 March and the opening race on Sunday 8 March.

