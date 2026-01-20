Audi R26 F1 launch: German brand reveal livery in Berlin for first season on grid after taking over Sauber team

Audi have announced their arrival in Formula 1 by revealing a sleek 2026 livery at a glitzy launch event in Berlin.

Audi are making a first appearance in Formula 1 after taking over what was formerly the Sauber team, but are also taking on the major challenge of manufacturing their own engine.

Their entry to the sport coincides with the introduction of new engine and chassis regulations, with the more sustainable nature of the former being a crucial factor in the German brand's desire to join the grid.

The team had already shared its livery concept at an event in November last year, but the final product was revealed on Tuesday with title sponsor Revolut added to the titanium silver and and bright Audi red body, with the brand's four-ring logo featuring on a carbon black engine cover.

Gernot Dollner, the chief executive of the wider Audi brand, made clear the ambitious targets the company are setting for its new F1 team as he said: "We all share one clear vision: to compete at the highest level and to fight for championships by 2030."

Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto form the Swiss-based team's driver line-up for the second year running, with the pairing helping the outfit to an improved showing in their final year under the Sauber name.

Ninth represented a one-place improvement in the standings but their total of 70 points was comfortably their best since 2012, aided by Hulkenberg's first-career podium in F1 at the 239th attempt at the British Grand Prix.

Hulkenberg said: "I committed to this project in May 2024, so the anticipation for this day and for it to become reality, just very happy it's all happening now and it's starting. The car is a beauty, so we're ready to go."

Bortoleto added: "For me it's a dream coming true. It's the type of project you have once in a lifetime. It's the also the opportunity to create a legacy that will last in history."

Audi's operations are spread across Europe with chassis and race operations managed from Hinwil, Switzerland, power unit construction in Neuberg, Germany, while the team have also established a technology centre in Bicester, England.

Binotto prepared for 'very bumpy' Audi debut season

Despite the team's clearly grand ambitions, Mattia Binotto, head of Audi's F1 project, admitted that he is prepared for a "very bumpy" 2026 season.

Audi's challenge has been heightened by the fact they are producing their own engine, taking on experienced manufacturers such as Mercedes, Ferrari and Honda, along with Red Bull, who are producing their own engines for the first time.

While the sport's new regulations mean that each 2026 engine has been manufactured from scratch, Audi's lack of experience means it would be a major surprise if they were able to immediately match their rivals.

Discussing the team's long-term ambitions, Binotto told Sky Sports News: "The five years is what we set as an objective because there is much that we need to build.

"It's not only the car on track, that's the final product of a big organisation. Infrastructure, tools, methodology, the organisation, we need to ramp up skills - there is still much that's required. But I think we are aware of it and that's part of our daily task.

"We know it has to happen. We are planning for it and we will simply make it. So we are acting by priorities.

"We still want to do well on track, the best we can, but we that know we are competing against strong competitors, settled-down organisations and no doubt who were stronger before will stay stronger as well in 2026. So, our season 2026 can be very bumpy."

When is F1 pre-season testing?

The introduction of new regulations means there is a robust schedule of three separate testing events before the start of the 2026 season.

The first is a behind-closed-doors event in Barcelona from January 26-30, before two tests follow in Bahrain from February 11-13 and 18-20.

When is the first F1 race?

The teams then have two weeks to prepare for the opening round of the season, which is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne from March 6-8.

The first practice sessions of the season will take place on Friday 6 March, with Qualifying on Saturday 7 March and the opening race on Sunday 8 March.

