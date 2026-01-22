McLaren will attempt to simplify racing rules for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri during 2026 F1 season, says team boss Andrea Stella

McLaren boss Andrea Stella says the team will attempt to make managing competition between their drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri "simpler" during the 2026 Formula 1 season.

Norris last year won McLaren's first drivers' title since 2008 after a season-long battle with team-mate Piastri, but both almost missed out as Red Bull's Max Verstappen surged back into contention across the closing rounds to finish two points behind the Brit in second.

McLaren opted to allow both drivers to fight for the title right up until the final race as they sought to maintain equality within the team, but the approach - that became known under the banner of 'papaya rules' - created plenty of controversy.

The strategy was questioned by many due to the fact it kept alive Verstappen's title hopes, while there were also fans of PIastri who felt Norris got the better of the team's decisions, despite both drivers backing the team's calls throughout.

Stella said: "I can certainly say that like with anything else that we approach at McLaren, we go through a thorough process of review, such that we can see where the opportunities are to improve. And this was the same for what we call the racing principles and the way we go racing and internal competition.

"We got quite a lot of feedback already during the season last year. We had conversations after the season. And we are having conversations pretty much as we speak now. And all of these has led us to reaffirm fundamentally that the concepts of fairness, integrity, equal opportunities, sportsmanship, they are all fundamental for the team, for Lando and for Oscar. They are reaffirmed, they are confirmed and consolidated if anything.

"At the same time, we all acknowledge that the volume of work required for instance for the team and to some extent even for the drivers related to internal competition was important. Therefore, any attempt we can make to make this going racing together just simpler, to some extent, will be welcome.

"It will be in reality a matter of fine-tuning, because once we reviewed what we have done, in most of the cases we said, that's exactly what we would still do again. But we have found a few opportunities in which we can streamline the way in which we operate collectively, reaffirming though the fundamental principles that we have adopted in the past."

'Norris and Piastri will both be stronger in 2026'

Stella has backed both of his drivers to come stronger in 2026 despite their contrasting finishes to last season.

Norris began 2025 as favourite for the title but Piastri was on course to upset his more experienced team-mate when he opened up a 34-point at the top of the standings with nine of the 24 rounds remaining.

However, Piastri's form dropped off and Norris produced some of the best performances of his career to seize control and overcome the self-doubt he has struggled with on his ascent to the top of the sport.

Stella told Sky Sports News: "I think Lando will definitely be stronger in 2026, and not necessarily because he was the champion in 2025, but because of this logical growth that is adopted by the team but is also adopted by our drivers.

"I expect Oscar as well to be faster, stronger and even more complete year by year, independently of the 2025 unfolding like it did.

"Just every race is an opportunity to learn, every race is an opportunity to become better and better. I see really great work already happening with our drivers, great conversations, lots of energy, lots of hours and days in the simulator to learn about the 2026 chassis and power unit.

"The drivers are definitely preparing themselves at their best and they are looking forward like us all to finally put the car on the ground and start the 2026 season."

'McLaren car development going to plan'

McLaren go into the 2026 season seeking a third successive Constructors' Championship but have had any competitive advantage they may have held taken away by a complete rules reset.

Stella describes the introduction of both new power unit and chassis regulations as "the biggest" change he has seen during his 25-plus years in the sport and admits the pecking order could be "mixed up".

However, the Italian says McLaren's development of their new car is going to plan and that he is confident in the team's "ambitious" approach.

"This all [the regulations] makes it extremely interesting to see how the cars will perform, how the competitive order will be, somehow mixed up," Stella said.

"We are champions, but we don't carry the being champions into 2026. Everyone will start from the starting blocks. Everyone will start from zero.

"Our internal narrative is, anything we will achieve, we will have to deserve it and we will have to earn it on the ground. That's our mind, that's our philosophy. This is why we've been ambitious with the 2026 car.

"At the same time, because it's such a level of redesign, you also have to be cautious to make sure that you actually have a car, that you realise it in time, that you build it in time. And so far, I have to say that our programme is going on plan, something of which, obviously, we are happy with."

When is F1 pre-season testing?

The introduction of new regulations means there is a robust schedule of three separate testing events before the start of the 2026 season.

The first is a behind-closed-doors event in Barcelona from January 26-30, before two tests follow in Bahrain from February 11-13 and 18-20.

When is the first F1 race?

The teams then have two weeks to prepare for the opening round of the season, which is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne from March 6-8.

The first practice sessions of the season will take place on Friday 6 March, with Qualifying on Saturday 7 March and the opening race on Sunday 8 March.

