Ferrari SF-26 reveal: Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc's 2026 car launched as Italian team look for improved season

Ferrari have revealed their 2026 challenger for F1's new era of regulations with the SF-26 immediately given its track debut by Lewis Hamilton in Italy.

Ferrari are seeking to bounce back from a hugely disappointing 2025 in which Hamilton's first campaign with the team turned into a "nightmare" as they stuttered to fourth in the constructors' standings having begun the season expecting to contend for titles.

Hamilton was given the honour of debuting the SF-26, with Ferrari giving the car its maiden shakedown at its own Fiorano test track amid wet conditions on Friday. Team-mate Charles Leclerc will get his first run in the car later in the day.

The introduction of new chassis and power unit regulations for the 2026 season theoretically make a return to the front of the grid possible, but external expectations appear to have been lowered by last year's underwhelming display.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton went a whole season without a grand prix podium for the first time in his F1 career following his blockbuster switch from Mercedes.

His team-mate Charles Leclerc fared better as he claimed seven podiums, but the Monegasque was unable to add to his eight career victories in a season that left both drivers extremely frustrated.

"The team is aligned and more united than ever as we look ahead to the season," said team boss Frederic Vasseur.

When is F1 pre-season testing?

The introduction of new regulations means there is a robust schedule of three separate testing events before the start of the 2026 season.

The first is a behind-closed-doors event in Barcelona from January 26-30, before two tests follow in Bahrain from February 11-13 and 18-20.

When is the first F1 race?

The teams then have two weeks to prepare for the opening round of the season, which is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne from March 6-8.

The first practice sessions of the season will take place on Friday 6 March, with Qualifying on Saturday 7 March and the opening race on Sunday 8 March.

