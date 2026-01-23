Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver 'massively excited' for 'new beginnings' in F1 2026 after driving new SF-26 car

Lewis Hamilton says he is "massively excited" for "new beginnings" heading into Formula 1's latest rules era after he drove Ferrari's 2026 car for the first time.

Hamilton was back on track just 47 days after ending his difficult maiden season at the Scuderia in December as he and team-mate Charles Leclerc shook down the new SF-26 at Fiorano, their test track, across a handful of laps on the day it was launched.

And despite the expanded pre-season testing programme required for the sport's all-new challengers having reduced the usual length of a driver's winter break, Hamilton said he was feeling refreshed and was keen to get going in earnest.

"If you probably look at all my other interviews all the other years, I would never say that I get excited. But I'm massively excited and I think that's ok to say that," he told F1.

"I'm excited for new beginnings.

"It's been such a focus on resetting, having a good break. The break, even though it was the shortest one we've ever had, I would say, it was just what was needed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur says the 'competition will be to improve faster than others' in what are the biggest regulation changes in a generation.

"Learning new patterns and undoing patterns and removing things that don't serve me or bring the right energy and making sure you're just showing up in the right way."

Hamilton and Leclerc will now head to Spain for F1 2026's shakedown week, during which teams can run their car on three of the five days. It will be the first time teams will have seen what their rivals have developed for the start of the new ruleset - which features major changes to chassis, aerodynamics, power units and fuel - up close.

"I'm excited about the first test," added Hamilton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ferrari have revealed their new SF-26 car for the 2026 season.

"Obviously today you don't get to push it but it feels cool at Fiorano. But obviously next week we will start to try and stretch the legs and see what this new generation of car is going to bring to all of us.

"Then it's kind of like unknown in what other people have, what tricks that other people may or may not have and what concepts, all those sorts of things.

"I think for us, just keeping our heads down and focusing on our job. But the team feels refreshed and so much work from so many different departments here, it's awesome to see.

"So we've got to take this energy and just take it one day at a time."

As Ferrari published the first images of the SF-26 to the world on Friday morning, the team were simultaneously putting it on track as fans watched on from outside the circuit permitter.

"It's so exciting when they fire the car up and you get the vibration of the new car through your body," said Hamilton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, who is bidding to win a record eighth world title, admits the new regulations introduced for this season will be challenging.

"Literally when they open the [garage] door you can see the tifosi and that's something I will never get used to and something that I'll never be able to forget.

"But today is really about reconnecting, reconnecting with the team, reconnecting with that passion of all the people who follow this team. It really also reminds you, reminds me of why I love doing what I do and love this sport."

Leclerc: New cars a big challenge for drivers

Leclerc, who was the better performing Ferrari driver in 2025 as he claimed seven grand prix podiums, says he is excited by the challenge the new cars will provide.

"I think it's one of the biggest changes that has happened in F1 history, so it's been particularly exciting for that," he said.

"Since I arrived in F1, I've had one big technical change from 2021 to 2022, but this has nothing to do with that.

"We kind of have to relearn most of the programs, we've got to understand the system a lot better in order to make the most out of it. So, there are many, many implications also on the driver's side, the way we drive, the way we'll manage the racing, and this makes it a big challenge, but that's something that excites me.

Image: Ferrari team-mates Hamilton and Leclerc wave to the tifosi watching on at Fiorano

"And with all the work that has been behind the scenes, I was just really keen to finally try it in reality and see how it felt. So, it was very exciting."

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur confirmed that Friday's running had gone to plan, but admitted his squad had only basic targets for the occasion.

"It went overall all pretty well," Vasseur told Sky Sports. "We had no major issue and that's only what you can get on the launch.

"The target of this is to collect data. We did five laps. It's not that much but at the end of the day, it went well that we collected the data that we wanted to get."

'The time is certainly now for Ferrari to get this right'

Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz trackside at Fiorano speaking to Sky Sports News:

"Whether it's now or never for Lewis Hamilton is really not the point, he's won his championships, he's come to Ferrari, he's building a winning team here. It's the second year of that project and it coincides with the biggest rule change that we've had in living memory.

"The time is certainly now for Ferrari to get this right and to have a winning car. That's the expectation here of the SF-26.

They won a Sprint last year but they didn't manage to win a grand prix, so they'll be hoping for some wins throughout 2026, and more than that, we'll have to see."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of Ferrari's car launch for the 2026 season, Ted Kravitz discussed the team's prospects for the upcoming year and whether Lewis Hamilton can return to his best form.

On Hamilton's 2026 prospects:

"I think last year really was the car. And when he had the car available to win in the Sprint in China, he delivered and he did win.

"What I think Ross [Brawn] was talking about is that the incentivisation is the possibility to win. Lewis Hamilton is all about winning, we've known that. This is the beginning of his 20th year in Formula 1.

"He looked as up for it as I've ever seen him on his way into the garage [ahead of the shakedown].

"I think the incentive is having a car that's able to win. He'll get his head around the new rules and procedures - with energy management and the hybrid system - very quickly, he's as adaptable as anybody on the grid.

"And then the rest I think is down to the car as to whether he can win races consistently, and what he can do with Charles Leclerc, and where they can end up in both championships."

When is F1 pre-season testing?

The introduction of new regulations means there is a robust schedule of three separate testing events before the start of the 2026 season.

The first is a behind-closed-doors event in Barcelona from January 26-30, before two tests follow in Bahrain from February 11-13 and 18-20.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tune into the highlights of F1 testing at the Barcelona Shakedown, every night from Monday 26th to Friday, 30th January, live on Sky Sports F1 YouTube at 7 pm and on the Sky Sports F1 channel from 9 pm.

When is the first F1 race?

The teams then have two weeks to prepare for the opening round of the season, which is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne from March 6-8.

The first practice sessions of the season will take place on Friday 6 March, with Qualifying on Saturday 7 March and the opening race on Sunday 8 March.

Watch all 24 race weekends from the 2026 Formula 1 season live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime