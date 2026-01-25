F1: Christian Horner and fellow investors in talks to buy stake in Alpine

Christian Horner is in talks about an F1 comeback, with the former Red Bull team principal's consortium interested in buying a minority stake in Alpine.

Horner was sacked by Red Bull last year after 20 years at the helm but will be free to return to the sport by the summer of 2026.

Alpine's de facto team principal Flavio Briatore said the 52-year-old was one of the interested parties in buying Otro Capital's 24 per cent stake and now the team have confirmed as such.

Briatore had told reporters at a media briefing after the team's livery for 2026 was revealed: "Otro wants to sell the participation in Alpine. It's a few groups interested.

"The moment somebody buys 24 per cent of Otro, we still have 74-75 per cent and we discuss. But for the moment, this is the situation. I've known Christian for many years, I talk with Christian anyway, but this has nothing to do with me.

"First, you need to buy Otro, and after Renault needs to accept the buyer, and after we see what happens. But it has no link with me because he is negotiating with Otro, not negotiating with us."

Joining the Oxfordshire-based team would allow Horner to work close to his home in the county.

During his two decades at Red Bull, he presided over winning eight drivers' world championships and six constructors' titles.

Alpine say their primary focus is to be more competitive on track in 2026 under the new regulations, after they finished rock bottom of the constructors' championship in 2025 with 22 points.