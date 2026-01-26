F1 2026: McLaren MCL40 and Red Bull RB22 cars revealed ahead of start of pre-season testing event in Barcelona

McLaren and Red Bull revealed their 2026 Formula 1 challengers as pre-season testing began in Barcelona on Monday.

Red Bull held a livery launch for their car on January 15 in Detroit but had shared their glossy look for 2026 on a show car, holding back their actual design.

McLaren had not previously shared any images of their 2026 car or livery, and even with Monday's reveal, shared the design on a testing-only all-black livery.

Both teams released digital renders of their challengers as F1's first pre-season testing event of 2026 got under way.

Red Bull are running the RB22 on Monday in Barcelona, while McLaren announced last week that they wouldn't run until Tuesday at the earliest. Each team is only permitted to run on three of the five days.

McLaren MCL40

Red Bull RB22

The five-day event at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was arranged by the teams themselves and is taking place behind closed doors as they attempt to get to grips with their radically new cars for 2026.

The introduction of new power units and chassis are combining for what many believe to be the biggest regulation change in the sport's history, which means extra track time is needed to ensure the cars are ready for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 8.

McLaren are expected to reveal their actual 2026 livery at their season launch event on February 9, which takes place ahead of the two official testing events in Bahrain from February 11-13 and 18-20.

