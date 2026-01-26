F1 2026: McLaren MCL40 and Red Bull RB22 cars revealed ahead of start of pre-season testing event in Barcelona
McLaren have shared the first images of their title-defending MCL40; Red Bull reveal the RB22 that Max Verstappen will drive in 2026; watch F1 2026: Barcelona Shakedown with Ted Kravitz and guests after each day of the closed first test from Monday
Monday 26 January 2026 10:53, UK
McLaren and Red Bull revealed their 2026 Formula 1 challengers as pre-season testing began in Barcelona on Monday.
Red Bull held a livery launch for their car on January 15 in Detroit but had shared their glossy look for 2026 on a show car, holding back their actual design.
McLaren had not previously shared any images of their 2026 car or livery, and even with Monday's reveal, shared the design on a testing-only all-black livery.
- F1 2026: Testing, calendar, line-ups, new regulations, how to watch on Sky Sports
- When are F1's 2026 car launches? | Explaining the Barcelona shakedown test
- F1 latest: Latest news, gossips and rumours during pre-season
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more📱
Both teams released digital renders of their challengers as F1's first pre-season testing event of 2026 got under way.
Red Bull are running the RB22 on Monday in Barcelona, while McLaren announced last week that they wouldn't run until Tuesday at the earliest. Each team is only permitted to run on three of the five days.
McLaren MCL40
Red Bull RB22
The five-day event at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was arranged by the teams themselves and is taking place behind closed doors as they attempt to get to grips with their radically new cars for 2026.
The introduction of new power units and chassis are combining for what many believe to be the biggest regulation change in the sport's history, which means extra track time is needed to ensure the cars are ready for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 8.
McLaren are expected to reveal their actual 2026 livery at their season launch event on February 9, which takes place ahead of the two official testing events in Bahrain from February 11-13 and 18-20.
Watch all 24 race weekends from the 2026 Formula 1 season live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime