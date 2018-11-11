Mercedes win fifth consecutive F1 Constructors' Championship

Mercedes have secured their fifth successive Constructors' Championship crown to strengthen their position as the pre-eminent force of Formula 1.

The Silver Arrows wrapped up their fifth consecutive team title at the Brazilian GP, the penultimate event of the 2018 season.

Mercedes' success also represents their fifth driver and team title win since the start of the sport's hybrid era in 2014.

During that period, Lewis Hamilton has won four world championships with Hamilton's then-Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg being crowned champion in 2016.

Ferrari had to outscore Mercedes by 13 points or more at Interlagos, but Hamilton's win combined with Valtteri Bottas' fifth place meant the reigning champions increased their advantage by 10 points with one round to go.

"Honestly, these guys have worked so hard the last six years and it's been an incredible journey for them," said Hamilton, who clinched the 2018 drivers' title at the previous round in Mexico.

"This is what everyone works for the whole year, you know. Everyone wakes up and goes to work every day and tries to bring the best out of themselves and they really pull together as a unit.

"I've always told you how much of an honour it is to drive for them, and this was the best style we could do it, because we were struggling [in the race]."

2018 Constructors' Championship - top five Team Points Mercedes 620 Ferrari 553 Red Bull 392 Renault 114 Haas 90

Constructors' Championship, all-time winners - top five Team Number of titles Ferrari 16 Williams 9 McLaren 8 Lotus 7 Mercedes 5

