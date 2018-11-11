Brazilian GP: Lewis Hamilton wins after Max Verstappen hits backmarker

Lewis Hamilton won a wild Brazilian GP after Max Verstappen spun out of the lead in a clash with backmarker Esteban Ocon.

In an extraordinary moment at Interlagos which robbed the Dutchman of a deserved victory, Verstappen and Ocon collided when the Red Bull tried to lap the Force India.

The pair then became embroiled in an ugly post-race shoving match before being pulled apart.

The Red Bull driver had been in sublime form at Interlagos and his move on Hamilton looked to have been race-defining after earlier moves past Kimi Raikkonen, Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas.

The collision - for which Ocon was punished by the stewards - enabled Hamilton to reclaim the lead just moments after the world champion had been overtaken by a charging Verstappen.

Courtesy of Hamilton's victory, his 50th of F1's current turbo-hybrid era, Mercedes were crowned Constructors' champions for a fifth successive year.

But the post-race focus remained Verstappen, Ocon, and a race which lived up to Brazil's billing as the race where anything can happen.

What happened in the Verstappen-Ocon clash?

Verstappen was surging clear of Hamilton with twenty laps remaining when he hit Ocon.

The stewards immediately put the incident under investigation and blamed the backmarker for the clash, meting out a ten-second penalty against the youngster.

Hamilton, though, later suggested that Verstappen could have been cautious as he attempted to round the Mercedes junior.

A livid Verstappen threatened retribution against Ocon and the pair were filmed shoving each other in the weigh-in room immediately after the race had ended before being separated by FIA officials.

Brazilian GP race result Driver Team Time 1) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:27.09.066 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull + 1.469 3) Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari + 4.764 4) Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull + 5.193 5) Valtteri Bottas Mercedes + 22.943 6) Sebastian Vettel Ferrari + 26.997 7) Charles Leclerc Sauber + 44.199 8) Romain Grosjean Haas + 51.230 9) Kevin Magnussen Haas + 52.857 10) Sergio Perez Force India + 1 lap 11) Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso + 1 lap 12) Carlos Sainz Renault + 1 lap 13) Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso + 1 lap 14) Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren + 1 lap 15) Esteban Ocon Force India + 2 laps 16) Sergey Sirotkin Williams + 2 laps 17) Fernando Alonso McLaren + 2 laps 18) Lance Stroll Williams + 2 laps Marcus Ericsson Sauber DNF Nico Hulkenberg Renault DNF

