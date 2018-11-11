Brazilian GP: Lewis Hamilton wins after Max Verstappen hits backmarker
Verstappen loses lead after hitting backmarker Esteban Ocon; Mercedes crowned Constructors' Championship; Reaction from Interlagos live on Sky Sports F1
Last Updated: 11/11/18 7:09pm
Lewis Hamilton won a wild Brazilian GP after Max Verstappen spun out of the lead in a clash with backmarker Esteban Ocon.
In an extraordinary moment at Interlagos which robbed the Dutchman of a deserved victory, Verstappen and Ocon collided when the Red Bull tried to lap the Force India.
The pair then became embroiled in an ugly post-race shoving match before being pulled apart.
The Red Bull driver had been in sublime form at Interlagos and his move on Hamilton looked to have been race-defining after earlier moves past Kimi Raikkonen, Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas.
The collision - for which Ocon was punished by the stewards - enabled Hamilton to reclaim the lead just moments after the world champion had been overtaken by a charging Verstappen.
Courtesy of Hamilton's victory, his 50th of F1's current turbo-hybrid era, Mercedes were crowned Constructors' champions for a fifth successive year.
But the post-race focus remained Verstappen, Ocon, and a race which lived up to Brazil's billing as the race where anything can happen.
What happened in the Verstappen-Ocon clash?
Verstappen was surging clear of Hamilton with twenty laps remaining when he hit Ocon.
The stewards immediately put the incident under investigation and blamed the backmarker for the clash, meting out a ten-second penalty against the youngster.
Hamilton, though, later suggested that Verstappen could have been cautious as he attempted to round the Mercedes junior.
A livid Verstappen threatened retribution against Ocon and the pair were filmed shoving each other in the weigh-in room immediately after the race had ended before being separated by FIA officials.
Des images qu'on aime pas voir en F1. #F1 #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/TTtzvd8SWx— Maxime. (@MaximeB123) November 11, 2018
Brazilian GP race result
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:27.09.066
|2) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+ 1.469
|3) Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|+ 4.764
|4) Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|+ 5.193
|5) Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|+ 22.943
|6) Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|+ 26.997
|7) Charles Leclerc
|Sauber
|+ 44.199
|8) Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|+ 51.230
|9) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+ 52.857
|10) Sergio Perez
|Force India
|+ 1 lap
|11) Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|+ 1 lap
|12) Carlos Sainz
|Renault
|+ 1 lap
|13) Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|+ 1 lap
|14) Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|+ 1 lap
|15) Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|+ 2 laps
|16) Sergey Sirotkin
|Williams
|+ 2 laps
|17) Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|+ 2 laps
|18) Lance Stroll
|Williams
|+ 2 laps
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|DNF
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|DNF
